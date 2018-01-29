Musician Scott Shriner and writer Jillian Lauren List in Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Musician Scott Shriner, the sole remaining founding member of the 1990s altpop/pop-punk band Weezer, and writer Jill Lauren, once a member of the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei and the author of several books including the 2009 bestselling memoir “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem”, listed their boho-chic 1940s bungalow in the hills above L.A.’s Silver Lake with an asking price of $2.149 million. Privately positioned behind a high fence amid a lush garden of succulents and tropical foliage and described in marketing materials as an “eclectic Modern treehouse,” the two-story bungalow was purchased by the couple not quite three years ago, in April 2014, for $1.725 million. A curved, flagstone-paved stairway with custom-crafted metal railing makes a sensual counterpoint to the boxy, flagstone accented residence that contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,355-square-feet.

An aluminum-trimmed frosted glass front door opens abruptly directly into an open plan living space with rustically warm, barn-style wide-plank wood floors and, along a long wall shared by the dining area and kitchen, a row of picture windows that on clear days frame over-the-treetops views from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean. The cozily proportioned living area features a curvaceous wood burning stove while the kitchen, completely open to the living and dining areas, has marble countertops and custom Shaker-style wood cabinets, medium-grade up-to-date stainless steel appliances and a multi-functional island with range top, under-counter oven and two-stool snack and beverage bar.

More Dirt Rose McGowan Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

The upper level is completed by one of the home’s two master suites, this one with a city-view picture window, a private balcony with city view and backyard overlook, a walk-in closet and a renovated bathroom with marble-topped custom wood double-sink vanity. Downstairs, a den/family room with built-in bookshelves fashioned from rough wood planks and glass door access to a landscaped side yard is flanked by two ample bedrooms that include a second master suite with fitted walk-in closet and, a marble-tiled bathroom and glass sliders to a shaded loggia that overlooks a picturesque if somewhat impractically sloped stretch of lawn.

Shriner and Lauren previously owned a 1,500-square-foot, two-story Craftsman cottage just off Colorado Boulevard on a pretty, tree-lined street in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles they bought in 2006 for $810,000 and sold in 2014 for $849,000.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates