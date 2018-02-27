Rupert Wyatt Lists Chic, Multi-Million Dollar Mobile in Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

English screenwriter, director and producer Rupert Wyatt and screenwriter Erica Beeney listed their decoratively dashing, designer-done triple-wide mobile home hideaway in the upper section of the coveted Paradise Cove trailer park in Malibu, Calif., for $2.195 million. Wyatt, director of the 2011 blockbuster “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and currently an executive producer on “The Exorcist” television series, now in its sophomore season and based on the iconic 1970s film of the same name, and Beeney, who oversaw the renovation and interior design of the property, bought the mobile home over the summer of 2013 for $845,000. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a separate office in about 1,850-square-feet.

With homey, wide plank pine floorboards, both horizontal and vertical wood-clad interior accent walls that bring the surrounding nature indoors and a vaulted ceiling topped by a trio of sky lights that flood the space with natural light, open plan living spaces include a cozily proportioned lounge area and an ample dining space that easily seats eight or ten. Open to the dining area over a huge center island with integrated snack bar, the cook’s kitchen is stylishly fitted with light colored solid surface countertops on polished walnut cabinetry and includes a walk-in pantry, a separate laundry room and an expensive collection of top-end designer appliances that include a glass-fronted fridge/freezer and a cherry red Italian imported range. Multi-paned accordion-fold glass doors open one long wall in the dining area to a trellis shaded and sea breeze licked deck with retractable canvas sunshades

An office/den behind the kitchen has a bank of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to one of three outdoor living and entertaining spaces; one of the two guest bedrooms has two-sets of bunk beds cleverly built into a corner; and the master bedroom includes a vintage-inspired yet thoroughly modern, Dwell magazine worthy bathroom with black penny tile floor, white subway tiled walls and mustard yellow claw-footed tub. Glass sliders in the master bedroom lead to a deck with a classic, barrel-style redwood hot tub.

Described in a 2011 Vanity Fair article as “the hippest neighborhood in Malibu” and known for its expensively and luxuriously “tricked-out” trailer homes, the low key but high priced Paradise Cove trailer park has long been attractive to Hollywood types drawn to its gated entrance, relaxed atmosphere and relatively low prices considering its supreme location on rolling bluffs overlooking the ocean with direct and easy access to one of Malibu’s most picturesque stretches of sand. Besides the beach, the park includes a community clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts and a children’s playground. Some past and current residents of the park include Minnie Driver, Matthew McConaughey, “SpongeBob Square Pants” creator Stephen Hillenburg and Pamela Anderson who briefly dated an electrician who lives in the park, the same electrician, so the scuttlebutt goes, that Minnie Driver once dated.

The Wyatt-Beeneys have lived a bi-coastal life since at least sometime after January 2015 when they paid $2 million for a pastoral country spread outside the historic upstate New York community of Hudson. Listing details from the time of their purchase show the elegant, Georgian-style main residence dates to the late 1700s and the approximately 30-acre demesne additionally includes a guesthouse/caretaker’s cottage, a brick smokehouse, a carriage house, a tractor barn and a summer teahouse.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate