Rosie O’Donnell Sells Waterfront Estate in West Palm Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosie O’Donnell sold her West Palm Beach, Fla., vacation home for $5 million, ten-percent below its $5.5 million asking price and only just slightly above the $4.975 million the property mad comedian, television personality, outspoken sociopolitical activist and LGBTQ family vacation entrepreneur paid for the waterfront spread in July 2015. Built in 1957 but extensively updated and of no particular architectural style or significance, the boxy two-story residence sits behind gates on two landscaped parcels that together span just over acre with 178-feet of bulk-headed water frontage along the heavily boat-trafficked Intracoastal Waterway. There are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in the approximately 5,700-square-foot main house plus a separate one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse that listing details describe as “ideal for nanny or boat captain.”

Double front doors with Mondrian-esque stained glass panels opens directly into a cavernous combination foyer and living room that’s nearly 30-feet-long with a double-height ceiling, a reclaimed brick fireplace and a towering wall of windows and French doors that open to the water-side backyard. An adjacent dining room is set into a curved wall of glass and is open to an unusually configured open-plan, center island kitchen that also opens on its backside to a den/family room with built-in entertainment unit. There are a handful of guest bedrooms on the second floor, some with direct access to a bathroom and two with adjoining sunrooms, while the main floor master suite offers a fireplace, two sets of French doors to an outdoor living room and a compartmentalized spa-style bathroom with freestanding soaking tub and separate shower, a lighted make-up vanity and a massage or exercise nook.

The estate’s many leisure and recreational amenities include two tented loggias, one shielding an outdoor living room with fireplace and the other shading a dining pavilion with built-in barbecue area. There’s also nearly 3,000-square feet of stone-tiled terraces, a forty-foot-long, deep azure swimming pool and spa, a great sweep of lawn dotted with swaying palms, a waterside built-in fire pit and a private, deep-water dock.

The property gossip column staple, who buys and sells homes about as often as some people change the oil in their car, currently maintains an extensive and expensive to maintain portfolio of multi-million dollar residences in and around New York City where in July 2017 she shelled out exactly $8 million for a sleekly contemporary triplex penthouse atop a postwar condo tower in the Turtle Bay neighborhood just east of Midtown with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,563 square feet plus a sprawling roof terrace with built-in barbecue and panoramic city views. The 11-time Daytime Emmy-winning former chat show host, who’s had recurring roles on a number of TV shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and currently co-stars on the Showtime comedy series “SMILF,” also maintains a multi-acre estate in Saddle River, N.J., she picked up in the fall of 2013 for $6.375 million, set out for sale in late 2015 at $6.975 million and took off the market just after the first of the year after then price had plummeted to $5.9 million.

Late last year, just before Thanksgiving, O’Donnell also listed all five of the residences that comprise her longtime, 2.5-acre compound on the shore of the Hudson River in South Nyack, N.Y., with a combined price of $10.79 million. Each of the residences were also available made available separately and online marketing materials show the smallest and the largest of the homes are now pending sale. The compound’s main residence, a 7,092-square-foot 1906 Dutch Colonial with seven bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms that carries a $5.3 million price tag, is in contract to be sold to an unknown buyer at an unknown price as is a 1,220-square-foot one-bedroom and one-bathroom ranch-style cottage listed at $525,000.

listing photos: Brown Harris Stevens