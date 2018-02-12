Rosie O’Donnell Sold the Main House of Her Multi-Residence Compound in Nyack, N.Y. (EXCLUSIVE)

After just four months on the open market, Rosie O’Donnell sold the river facing main house of her five-residence compound on the affluent western shore of the Hudson River in Nyack, N.Y. for $5.1 million, a bit less than its $5.3 million asking price. Built in the early 1900s and set behind gates on not quite an acre of land that rolls down to the river’s edge, the grey-shingled Dutch Colonial was purchased by O’Donnell in March 2002 for $2.9 million. The three-story residence measures in at a comfortably commodious but short of ostentatious 7,092-square-feet with seven bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms.

All by itself the gargantuan, loft-like great room spans more than 2,400-square-feet with multiple seating and dining areas, lustrous wide-plank hardwood floorboards, a graffiti-inspired mosaic tiled fireplace and a double-island kitchen with granite counter tops and every culinary bell and whistle money can buy. A room-wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders open to a slender balcony with unobstructed views over the Hudson River and the Tappan Zee Bridge while a 12-seat home theater is lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Four of the six guest bedrooms are on the upper floor along with the waterside master suite that provides a fireplace, a small private balcony, a spacious fitted walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double-sink vanity and jetted garden tub.

Protected by a state-of-the art security system and equipped with a generator for power outages, the property’s myriad recreational and leisure features include a full-sized outdoor basketball court, an castle-inspired children’s play structure, a carriage house with two-car garage and potential living space/art studio above, a river-side swimming pool and spa tucked into the verdant slope below the back of the house and 130-foot private dock.

O’Donnell was represented in the sale by Hamid Moghadam at Sotheby’s International Realty who also handles the other four residences that comprise compound and that were also set out for sale on the open market late in 2017. The smallest of the compound’s residences, an unassuming one-bedroom and one-bathroom ranch-style cottage with 1,220-square-feet listed at $525,000, is currently pending sale and the other three, two of which are on the water, are listed at prices between $775,000 and $2.2 million.

The comedian, author, chat show host, LGBTQ entrepreneur and veteran property gossip column staple, winner of eleven Daytime Emmy Awards and currently co-starring on the Showtime comedy series “SMILF,” has considerably switched up her residential portfolio over the last year. Earlier this year she sold a waterfront estate in West Palm Beach, Fla. for $5 million after having purchased it not quite 2.5 years earlier for $4.975 million and over the summer of 2017 she forked out $8 million for a sleekly appointed, 3,563-square-foot triplex penthouse in Midtown Manhattan that has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private roof terrace with glittery city lights view.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty