Rose McGowan Sells Over Asking to Filmmaker Ariel Vromen (EXCLUSIVE)

Earlier this year Rose McGowan announced she planned to sell her home in the Hollywood Hills in order to pay for a legal battle against Harvey Weinstein, whom she’s very publicly claimed raped her in 1997. And, sure enough, the gutsy, hard charging activist-actress listed her glass and concrete 1960s contemporary villa near the top of Nichols Canyon in late January and quickly sold it in mid-March for $1.935 million, a wee bit above it’s $1.9 million asking price. The former “Charmed” star, who earlier this year released a memoir, “Brave,” in which she recounts the alleged Weinstein assault and its psychological and professional aftermath, and who recently declared herself a non-binary individual who rejects gender constructs, purchased the hillside home in late 2011 for $1.39 million. The new owner, per property records, is Israeli filmmaker Ariel Vromen, best known as the writer, director and producer of the 2012 thriller “The Iceman” and who more recently wrote and directed the upcoming Netflix spy thriller “The Angel” and has been tapped to direct the upcoming TV series “Rambo: New Blood,” based on the “Rambo” film series.

More Dirt Zayn Malik Lands Lower Manhattan Bachelor Pad Penthouse

The boxy residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,927 square feet, is entered through a two-story glass curtain wall on the lower floor where in addition to a two-car garage, there’s an en suite guest bedroom or den. Upstairs, open plan living spaces include a living and dining area divided by double-sided stacked stone fireplace and a streamlined, vaguely 1930s-style kitchen with jet black granite countertops and lustrous snow-white cabinetry. The back of the house opens through several banks of wood-trimmed glass doors to a spacious terrace nestled into a lushly landscaped and custom-lit hillside that comfortably accommodates a lounge area with fire pit, a sheltered dining terrace and a hidden, above ground spa with an over-the-treetops canyon and city lights view.

This is not the first time McGowan has sold a home in Los Angeles to another entertainment industry mover and shaker. In 2004 she paid $1.85 million for a home in the Los Feliz area she sold in 2011 for $1.775 million to influential music manager Scott Rodger and in 2004 she sold a charming hillside cottage in the historic Whitley Heights ‘hood in the foothills above Hollywood for $1.235 million to “Hart of Dixie” star Rachel Bilson.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate