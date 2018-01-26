Rose McGowan Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Earlier this month Rose McGowan said she planned to sell her Los Angeles residence in order to finance her fight against unspecified legal action by Harvey Weinstein, who she’s publicly accused of raping her, and, sure enough, the feisty and understandably mad-as hell activist/actress’s contemporary residence above Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills has indeed popped up for sale at $1.9 million. The “Charmed” star, who will release her “pull no punches” memoir “Brave” concurrently with the start of the docu-series “Citizen Rose,” which tracks her efforts to combat sexual harassment and violence and debuts next week on E!, purchased the 1960s hillside residence in late 2011 for $1.39 million.

A wide set of stairs and a not-particularly-private, two-story wall of glass between a pair of chunky white stucco volumes marks the entrance to the 2,923-square-foot contemporary that has four bedrooms and three bathrooms on two floors. The lower level entry, with an open-tread switchback floating staircase that manages to be both airy and muscular, is flanked by a street-level two-car garage and a bedroom/den and adjoining bathroom.

More Dirt Chelsea Handler Lists Custom Renovated Bel Air Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

At the top of the stairs a spacious living room has wood floors, a bank of wood-trimmed glass doors to the backyard and a hulking double-sided raised hearth fireplace sheathed in bone-colored stacked stones and shared with the dining room. With an L-shaped floating buffet that makes an interesting run along two walls, the dining area is open to a crisply rendered kitchen arranged around a doublewide center island and finished with glossy white cabinetry, shiny black granite countertops and sleek stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor, one of which opens to the backyard through a bank of glass doors, share a hall bathroom with double-sink vanity and travertine lined combination bathtub/shower while the master bedroom provides what listing details describe as “ample closet space and a luxurious bath with separate tub and shower.”

A broad concrete terrace backed by a lushly planted and custom-lit hillside runs the full width of the rear façade and comfortably incorporates a lounge area with fire pit and an al fresco covered dining area. A staggered wall above the fire pit covered in a black and white mural cleverly disguises an above-ground molded plastic spa with and over-the-treetops mouth and canyon view.

McGowan once owned a nearly 4,300-square-foot, 1920s Andalusian villa in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles she bought in 2004 for $1.85 million and sold at a loss in 2011 for $1.775 million to powerhouse music manage Scott Rodger. Before that she owned a quaint hillside cottage in the historic Hollywood Heights neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood that she sold in 2004 for $1.235 million to Rachel Bilson who, in turn, sold it in late 2005 for $1.349 million to Busy Philipps who sold it about three years later, at a substantial loss, for $1.075 million to Ginnifer Goodwin who sold it in September 2016 for $1.675 million to — somewhat surprisingly — a not famous couple.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate