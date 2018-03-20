You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Trek’ Scion Rod Roddenberry Picks West Hollywood Modern Home (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rod Roddenberry Buys West Hollywood Compound
RodRoddenberry_Weho2
RodRoddenberry_Weho3
RodRoddenberry_Weho4
RodRoddenberry_Weho5
View Gallery 22 Images
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$4.995 million
Size:
5,840 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The walled and gated residence, one of a handful of aggressively contemporary houses on a plum block otherwise lined with vintage 1920s Spanish bungalows, measures in at just over 5,800 square feet of voluminous, glass-walled living space over three elevator-serviced floors with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms.

A glass door pivots open to a huge, open-plan entertainment space with a striking, glass-railed floating staircase next to a dining area under a space-age light fixture. The open kitchen features walnut-toned wood cabinets and white-marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a doublewide center island.

Upstairs, the master suite has a fireplace and two private terraces, the larger off the bedroom and the smaller unexpectedly accessible through a glass door in the white-marble-sheathed shower space. A 2,000-plus-square-foot subterranean level, finished to the same sleek standards as the rest of the house, offers a state-of-the-art screening room, a massage/fitness room and a spacious, L-shaped family room with a wall of windows that slides open to a slim, concrete-lined underground patio with a wall-mounted gas fireplace.
Privatized by towering hedges, the backyard accommodates a lap-lane swimming pool with inset spa.

Roddenberry, an executive producer on the between-seasons “Star Trek: Discovery” series, owns at least two other multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles including an almost 7,000-square-foot, canyon-side architectural tucked down a long, gated driveway near the tippy-top of the celeb-favored Nichols Canyon area he acquired in 2009 for $4.45 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams

More Dirt

  • David Hayter House

    ‘X-Men’ Screenwriter David Hayter Lists Sherman Oaks House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Rod Roddenberry Buys West Hollywood Compound

    ‘Star Trek’ Scion Rod Roddenberry Picks West Hollywood Modern Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Eva Longoria House

    Eva Longoria Lists Triple-Story Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Josh Donen House

    ‘House of Cards’ Producer Josh Donen Lists Malibu Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Matt Damon Moves to Australia

    Is Matt Damon Headed to Australia to Get Away From Donald Trump?

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Roger Birnbaum House

    Roger Birnbaum Whisper Lists Hollywood-Pedigreed Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

  • Liz Friedman House

    'Conviction' Creator Liz Friedman Lists Windsor Square Tudor (EXCLUSIVE)

    Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad