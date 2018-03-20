‘Star Trek’ Scion Rod Roddenberry Picks West Hollywood Modern Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Word on the real estate street, courtesy of impeccably connected property snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that “Star Trek” scion Rod Roddenberry, son of sci-fi icon Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has picked up a brand-new, ultramodern Starship Enterprise worthy residence in West Hollywood, Calif., last listed at just under $5 million. The walled and gated residence, one of a handful of aggressively contemporary houses on a plum block otherwise lined with vintage 1920s Spanish bungalows, measures in at just over 5,800 square feet of voluminous, glass-walled living space over three elevator-serviced floors with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms.

A glass door pivots open to a huge, open-plan entertainment space with a striking, glass-railed floating staircase next to a dining area under a space-age light fixture. The open kitchen features walnut-toned wood cabinets and white-marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a doublewide center island.

Upstairs, the master suite has a fireplace and two private terraces, the larger off the bedroom and the smaller unexpectedly accessible through a glass door in the white-marble-sheathed shower space. A 2,000-plus-square-foot subterranean level, finished to the same sleek standards as the rest of the house, offers a state-of-the-art screening room, a massage/fitness room and a spacious, L-shaped family room with a wall of windows that slides open to a slim, concrete-lined underground patio with a wall-mounted gas fireplace.

Privatized by towering hedges, the backyard accommodates a lap-lane swimming pool with inset spa.

Roddenberry, an executive producer on the between-seasons “Star Trek: Discovery” series, owns at least two other multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles including an almost 7,000-square-foot, canyon-side architectural tucked down a long, gated driveway near the tippy-top of the celeb-favored Nichols Canyon area he acquired in 2009 for $4.45 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams