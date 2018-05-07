‘CSI’ Actor Robert David Hall Lists Mid-Century Home in Mountains Above Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Robert David Hall, best known for his portrayal of cool as a cucumber Chief Medical Examiner Al Robbins, M.D., in more than 325 episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” listed his home in the Skyview Estates neighborhood high above Sherman Oaks, Calif., at $2.395 million. Hall, an accomplished musician and former radio DJ who had both of his legs amputated after a catastrophic, 1978 car accident, purchased mid-century ranch-style residence in late 2006 for $1.84 million. Originally designed by prolific L.A. architecture firm Ayers & Feige and built in the middle 1960s, the custom-renovated single-story residence backs up to a protected lands with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,614-square-feet. The property is represented by Henry & Mia Capanna of Coldwell Banker.

Opaque glass double-front doors set into a deep porch open directly into a notably roomy “Great Room” that features oak floorboards stained a lustrous shade of milk chocolate and huge windows and glass doors that provide open views over the swimming pool and across a great sweep of the San Fernando Valley. The living room is plenty large enough to accommodate a grand piano just inside the front door next a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves along with a couple of seating areas, one grouped around a fireplace and the other arranged for optimal viewing of a wall-mounted television. There is a semi-separate adjoining dining room but the cook’s kitchen, with high-end appliances and elegantly sober grey flannel colored marble on birch wood cabinetry, is completely open to the living room over a bi-level center island positioned under a skylight with an integrated snack bar.

All three bedrooms are en suite and efficiently clustered together off a long corridor behind the two-car garage along with a laundry room and pint-sized office. One guest bedroom has a walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with separate tub and shower and the other opens to the swimming pool with a bathroom that also has convenient access to the poolside terrace while the master bedroom, also with French doors to the swimming pool, contains a walk-in closet and a bathroom with double-sink vanity and a jetted garden tub next to a huge picture window that frames a rugged but calm mountain view.

A classically southern Californian kidney-shaped swimming pool is surrounded by a generous amount of salted concrete terracing with a properly panoramic, 180-degree view obscured only by the supermodel slender truck of a single palm tree.

listing photos: Daniel Dilanian for Coldwell Banker