You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Riley Keough Picks Up Tudor Cottage in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riley Keough Silverlake Cottage
RileyKeough_ATW2
RileyKeough_ATW3
RileyKeough_ATW4
RileyKeough_ATW5
View Gallery 17 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.332 million
Size:
1,191 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson recently paid slightly more than $1.3 million for a renovated two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1920s Tudor cottage near L.A.’s trendy Silver Lake.

Hidden behind wispy trees, a vine-encrusted fence and tall, visually impenetrable hedgerow, the not quite 1,200-square-foot bungalow marries original architectural elements with modern-day amenities such as central heat and air conditioning. A courtyard entrance and itty-bitty vestibule lead to a living room with built-in window seat and a separate dining area open over a raised snack bar to a renovated kitchen with butcher-block countertops. The master bedroom has two small closets and a private bathroom.

The attic has been converted to a bonus room with steeply pitched cathedral ceilings and a variety of built-ins that include a window seat and a day bed. Both bedrooms have French doors to a half-moon shaped deck that overlooks a professionally landscaped and picturesque, tree-shaded yard composed of a verdant patch of lawn and several gravel-paved patios for lounging and al fresco dining.

Keough, who’s appeared in the Steven Soderbergh films “Magic Mike” and “Logan Lucky” along with the first season of the Soderbergh-produced TV series “The Girlfriend Experience,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, grew up in the guard-gated and heavily celebrified Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s far western suburbs in on a multi-acre estate her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, sold in 2010 for $5 million. That estate is now owned by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West, who bought it in 2014 for almost $20 million.

listing photos: Compass

 

More Dirt

  • Lati Grobman Brentwood Home

    Producer Lati Grobman Buys Brand-New Home in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Morena Baccarin Silverlake Home

    Morena Baccarin Sells Home Above Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Riley Keough Silverlake Cottage

    Riley Keough Picks Up Tudor Cottage in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Matthew Fox House

    Matthew Fox Lists Crisp Contemporary on Ten Rugged Acres in Bend, Oregon

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Lance Armstrong House

    Lance Armstrong Settles Lawsuit With USPS, Seeks Sale of Austin Mansion

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Apartment

    ‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lists Manhattan Pied-a-Terre

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

  • Ellen Pompeo House

    Ellen Pompeo Lists Restored Spanish Villa in Historic Whitley Heights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad