Riley Keough Picks Up Tudor Cottage in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

Showbiz scion, fashion model and in-demand actress Riley Keough, eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, soon to be seen in the upcoming Lars von Trier thriller “The House That Jack Built,” has set down some real estate roots, so swears always reliable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak. Keough and Australian stuntman husband Ben Smith-Peterson recently paid slightly more than $1.3 million for a renovated two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1920s Tudor cottage near L.A.’s trendy Silver Lake.

Hidden behind wispy trees, a vine-encrusted fence and tall, visually impenetrable hedgerow, the not quite 1,200-square-foot bungalow marries original architectural elements with modern-day amenities such as central heat and air conditioning. A courtyard entrance and itty-bitty vestibule lead to a living room with built-in window seat and a separate dining area open over a raised snack bar to a renovated kitchen with butcher-block countertops. The master bedroom has two small closets and a private bathroom.

The attic has been converted to a bonus room with steeply pitched cathedral ceilings and a variety of built-ins that include a window seat and a day bed. Both bedrooms have French doors to a half-moon shaped deck that overlooks a professionally landscaped and picturesque, tree-shaded yard composed of a verdant patch of lawn and several gravel-paved patios for lounging and al fresco dining.

Keough, who’s appeared in the Steven Soderbergh films “Magic Mike” and “Logan Lucky” along with the first season of the Soderbergh-produced TV series “The Girlfriend Experience,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, grew up in the guard-gated and heavily celebrified Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s far western suburbs in on a multi-acre estate her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, sold in 2010 for $5 million. That estate is now owned by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West, who bought it in 2014 for almost $20 million.

listing photos: Compass