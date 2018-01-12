Rihanna Seeks Tenant for West Hollywood Micro-Compound

Though it’s unlikely she lived there or even spent a single night on the premises, mononymic Barbadian international pop supernova Rihanna seeks a deep-pocketed tenant for a Spanish-modern mini-compound in a prime area of West Hollywood, Calif., that’s come available for lease, as noted the eagle-eyed property gossips at The Observer, at $16,500 per month. The singer, actress and fashion and beauty entrepreneur, née Robyn Fenty, purchased the property in early August 2017 for $2.75 million, quickly experienced a real estate change of heart and flipped it back up for sale less than three months later at $2.85 million. Set behind a high fence, an even higher and carefully clipped privet hedge and a motorized driveway gate, the fully updated and modern-minded 1920s Spanish residence measures in at 2,886-square-feet, per listing details, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A substantial detached guesthouse contains another bedroom and an additional 1.5 bathrooms plus a kitchenette.

A gravelled courtyard garden planted with succulents fronts the white stucco-sided and red tile roofed two-story residence. The front door opens efficiently if abruptly and directly into a loft-style open-plan living space where French doors in the living and dining areas open to the front garden. The open-concept kitchen is a vision of crisp and clean with gleaming snow-white quartz counter tops on bright white Shaker-style cabinets set off by high-quality stainless steel appliances. Along the rear of the house two en suite guest bedrooms and an itty-bitty den each have French doors to the backyard while a third en suite guest bedroom on the second floor is joined by a master suite replete with French doors that open to a Juliet balcony that overlooks the swimming pool along with a fitted walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with floating double-sink vanity and frameless glass shower enclosure.

More Dirt Michael Caine Sells Condo in Miami Beach’s South Beach

A long driveway that runs along the side the house will accommodate four tandem parked cars and a small swimming pool between the main house and guesthouse is surrounded by wood decking. The guesthouse’s poolside cabana lounge features a full wall of floor-to-ceiling accordion fold glass doors and another set of floor-to-ceiling accordion fold glass doors opens an adjacent dining area and kitchenette to a pool-side dining terrace. There’s a convenient half bathroom on the ground floor and an exterior stair climbs to a private guest or staff bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The eight-time Grammy winner, reported to own one of the eight, mansion-sized townhouse-style condos at the super-luxe One Sandy Lane complex in Saint James, Barbados, owns at least two other multi-million dollar properties in Los Angeles. In the fall of 2014 she shelled out $5.45 million for a three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo at the oval-shaped Century tower in Century City and last summer, as was first revealed by our celebrity real estate pal Yolanda Yakketyyak, she coughed up another $6.8 million for a six-bedroom and ten-bathroom contemporary behind gates in the foothills above Hollywood.

Listing photos: Compass