‘Silver Spoons’ Star Ricky Schroder Lists Malibu Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

Former “Silver Spoons” child star Ricky Schroder has listed a bantam, bohemian-chic oceanfront cottage on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach with an asking price near $5.5 million. The former “NYPD Blue” star and his estranged wife, interior decorator Andrea Schroder, a contestant on Bravo reality series “Top Design” in 2008, purchased the 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom and two-bathroom beachfront bungalow just over 10 years ago for $5.1 million.

The erstwhile couple briefly set the house out for sale at $5.5 million in early 2016, right around the time news broke of the end of their nearly 25-year marriage; the following spring it popped up as a pricey rental at $30,000 per month.

Tucked almost out of sight behind a high wall with a secured gate on Pacific Coast Highway, the pint-size cottage has a sunny, open-plan living/dining space on the upper floor with a beamed ceiling. A built-in cushioned banquette sofa is set into a window-lined corner, and a small but expensively equipped galley kitchen with raised snack bar, dark granite countertops on bright white cabinets and premium-quality appliances includes a glass-fronted designer fridge/freezer. French doors swing open to a partly shaded deck where a pair of bamboo basket swings are hung from a trellis structure and provide a gently swaying spot to take in panoramic ocean, coastline and sunset views.

Both bedrooms are on the lower floor and have French door access to a spacious oceanfront deck with room for a couple of double-wide chaise lounges and a molded plastic spa. A bulkhead protects the residence from high tides and crashing waves.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker