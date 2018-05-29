Reese Witherspoon Puts One of Her Nashville Homes on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag.

The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year for the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” purchased the almost 1.75-acre estate in 2014 for $3.3 million. Fronted by a quintessentially Southern, column-supported porch, the brick-built main residence measures in at nearly 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms. A self-contained poolside guesthouse includes two more bedrooms and three bathrooms plus an open-plan living/dining room and high-end kitchen.

Grandly proportioned and comfortably appointed interiors include a double-height foyer with curved staircase, formal living and dining rooms and a cavernous combination eat-in kitchen and family room with a stacked-stone fireplace under a vaulted and beamed ceiling. There’s also a well-stocked gym and a sprawling master suite replete with fireplace, private terrace, lavish bathroom and fitted walk-in closet as well as a dressing room with lighted, full-length mirror. The back of the house opens to a dining and lounging veranda with an outdoor kitchen and a semicircular spa next to an outdoor fireplace. A swimming pool sits between the main and guest houses and, behind the guesthouse, there’s a grassy yard and kitchen garden with raised planting beds.

Witherspoon and her high-powered talent-agent husband Jim Toth have further Nashville holdings that include a stately 1930s white-brick residence on six-and-a-half pastoral acres about 10 miles south of downtown they scooped up in 2014 for almost $2 million. In in Los Angeles, they bunk down in a more than 10,000-square-foot mansion hidden behind a high wall and mature trees on a prestigious Pacific Palisades street; they picked up that property in an off-market 2014 deal for a smidgen more than $12.7 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams