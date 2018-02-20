Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen Lists Glendale Spanish Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen aims to sell his Spanish Revival-style residence on a down-sloped, street-to-street lot in the rolling hills above Glendale, Calif., for a smidgen below $1.8 million. The veteran rocker and music producer, also a founding member of the less-well-known band Sweethead, purchased the hillside property over the summer of 2014 for a bit less than $1.4 million. Built in 1936, the multi-level residence has three and possibly four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in not quite 3,000 square feet of interior space that retains a variety of carefully preserved architectural details, including a plethora of vibrant tile work.

The entrance gallery is flanked by a living room with an exposed wood vaulted ceiling and an imposing fireplace accented by period tile, and a formal dining room with an impressively massive 24-pane picture window. The freshly remodeled kitchen opens to a small breakfast nook. A speakeasy-inspired den features a restored wet bar that’s original to the house, along with a beehive-style corner fireplace and French doors to an al fresco dining terrace. A main-floor bedroom was decked out by Van Leeuwen as a jam room/recording studio, and another bedroom is squirreled away on a lower floor. The uppermost level contains the master bedroom, another bedroom converted to a deluxe dressing room and a spacious bathroom sheathed in eye-popping, multicolored Moorish-inspired tile work.

Terraced grounds include tucked-away terraces, a rock-bordered koi pond, a sandy beach area and palapa-style pavilion perched just above the swimming pool. There’s also an outdoor kitchen/bar that adjoins a sheltered lounge area and a pool house with a gas-fired fireplace, a limestone-tiled bathroom and a funky, bamboo-lined tiki bar.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland