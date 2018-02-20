You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Queens of the Stone Age Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen Lists Glendale Spanish Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen aims to sell his Spanish Revival-style residence on a down-sloped, street-to-street lot in the rolling hills above Glendale, Calif., for a smidgen below $1.8 million. The veteran rocker and music producer, also a founding member of the less-well-known band Sweethead, purchased the hillside property over the summer of 2014 for a bit less than $1.4 million. Built in 1936, the multi-level residence has three and possibly four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in not quite 3,000 square feet of interior space that retains a variety of carefully preserved architectural details, including a plethora of vibrant tile work.

The entrance gallery is flanked by a living room with an exposed wood vaulted ceiling and an imposing fireplace accented by period tile, and a formal dining room with an impressively massive 24-pane picture window. The freshly remodeled kitchen opens to a small breakfast nook. A speakeasy-inspired den features a restored wet bar that’s original to the house, along with a beehive-style corner fireplace and French doors to an al fresco dining terrace. A main-floor bedroom was decked out by Van Leeuwen as a jam room/recording studio, and another bedroom is squirreled away on a lower floor. The uppermost level contains the master bedroom, another bedroom converted to a deluxe dressing room and a spacious bathroom sheathed in eye-popping, multicolored Moorish-inspired tile work.

Terraced grounds include tucked-away terraces, a rock-bordered koi pond, a sandy beach area and palapa-style pavilion perched just above the swimming pool. There’s also an outdoor kitchen/bar that adjoins a sheltered lounge area and a pool house with a gas-fired fireplace, a limestone-tiled bathroom and a funky, bamboo-lined tiki bar.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

