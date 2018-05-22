Tyler Perry Flips Beverly Hills Mansion to Pharrell

Film and television tycoon Tyler Perry has sold a gigantic contemporary mansion in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., for $15.6 million, and word on the celebrity real estate street is the new owner is industry award-hoovering mononymic musician Pharrell. Perry purchased the property as an investment in August of 2017 for $14.5 million and, with few if any significant improvements, flipped it back on the market five months later for a sliver under $17 million.

The more than 17,000-square-foot white stucco and green-glass mansion, which from the aggressively angular glass-walled front façade might understandably be mistaken for the snazzy new science building of a well-funded private high school, sits high on a 4.25-acre hilltop spread with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Arranged around a vast atrium through which a stream flows under cantilevered stepping stones, light-filled living and entertaining spaces open to a resort-style backyard with expansive terraces that provide sweeping views across the San Fernando Valley. There’s also a lighted tennis court and a lake-sized, lagoon-style swimming pool backed by a tumble of boulders with integrated slide and spa grotto.

Pharrell, a multiple Grammy winner, two-time Academy Award nominee and 2018 Emmy nominee, sold a triplex penthouse in Miami in 2016 for $9.25 million — a bone-crushing $3 million loss against the $12.25 million he paid in 2007. But he continues to own a 9,100-square-foot mansion on a waterfront peninsula in Virginia Beach, Va., he bought in 2001 for $1.85 million, as well as an ultra-contemporary villa on a city-view ridge above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon he scooped up in April 2015 for $7.14 million.

As for Perry, he remains the owner of a 20,000-plus square-foot custom-built behemoth in a ritzy, gated enclave above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills. And he’s building an even larger mega-mansion on a more than 1,100-acre tract about 20 miles outside of downtown Atlanta, where the lavish-living media mogul has already layed down a landing strip from which to fly his collection of high-end-model planes.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate