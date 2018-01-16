Omar Sy’s Hidden Hills Estate Goes Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

A stylishly appointed mini-mansion in the celeb-favored Hidden Hills enclave in the far western suburbs of Los Angeles, owned by French-born actor and comedian Omar Sy has come for sale at a soupçon less than $5 million. The “Samba” and “Chocolat” (2016) star purchased the almost 1.25-acre spread two years ago for $3.5 million. Current marketing materials show the just over 7,800-square-foot, two-story traditional has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The clapboard-sided and white brick residence opens to a high-glamour, chandelier-lit double-height foyer with sweeping central staircase that’s flanked by a step-down living room with fireplace and a dining room that comfortably seats 10. The eat-in center island kitchen features top-end finishes, premium quality appliances and a roomy walk-in pantry; the family room is warmed by a fireplace; and a sound-proofed home theater is decked out with a state-of-the-art 5.1 Dolby sound system and unsightly but cushiony black leather theater recliners. Guest and family bedrooms are comfortably spacious, as is the master suite that offers a sitting area, fireplace, private balcony, walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom.

Along the rear façade, a partially covered, brick-paved terrace overlooks verdant grounds that include a swimming pool and spa bordered by raised planters, a built-in barbecue area, a sport court and a broad, park-like expanse of lawn privatized by mature trees and foliage.

The guard-gated and casually posh Hidden Hills enclave has long attracted privacy seeking showbiz luminaries. Current homeowners in the equestrian-oriented community include a gaggle of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Canadian rapper Drake, folk-rock legend Melissa Etheridge, reality-TV producer Ken Fuchs and pop superstar Miley Cyrus.

Sy, one of the many stars whose voice will be heard in the upcoming animated feature “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad,” his wife, Hélène, and their five children reportedly maintain a modest house in a quiet, forested area near Montfort-l’Amaury in the southwestern suburbs of Paris where, he once told French Elle, he grows fruits and vegetables in a large garden.

