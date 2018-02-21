‘Claws’ Star Niecy Nash Lists Northridge Starter House (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy nominated actress and Emmy winning reality TV host Niecy Nash has her unassuming Spanish-style starter house in an unpretentious neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley’s largely uncelebrified Northridge community available at $1.129 million. Built in the early 1970s on a generous, pie-shaped parcel of .43 acres and acquired by the Nash in 2004 for $959,000, the single-level residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,319-square-feet plus a detached two-car garage converted to what listing details describe as a “Granny Flat.”

An arched colonnade along the front of the house shelters the front door that opens to a skylight topped entrance gallery with inlaid travertine floor tiles and a long wall sheathed in decadent if dated floor-to-ceiling mirrored panels. There’s another skylight over the formal living room that features a corner fireplace; the formal dining room has a diamond-paned bay window; the eat-in kitchen opens to a sky light topped breakfast area; and a wall-to-wall carpeted family room has a coffered ceiling, an angled raised hearth fireplace, a built-in media cabinet and a walk-in wet bar. A sheltered dining terrace overlooks a tree-ringed backyard with a swimming pool and spa set amid what marketing materials characterize as “beautiful landscaping.”

Though she’s owned the property for close to 15 years it seems unlikely Nash occupied the property since sometime after April 2013 when she and husband Jay Tucker shelled out $1.315 million for a 3,217-square-foot 1970s contemporary with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms nestled into a heavily treed hillside lot in the affluent, guard-gated Bell Canyon community in L.A.’s far western suburbs.

The busy yet underrated actress, host of the Style Network reality program “Clean House” from 2003 to 2010, for which she won an Emmy Award, is best known for her six-seasons as sassy, hilariously power abusing Deputy Raineesha Williams on the law enforcement mockumentary-style series “Reno 911!” as well as the sensible and compassionate Nurse Didi Ortley on the critically acclaimed but short-lived HBO dark comedy “Getting On,” for which she was twice nominated for an Emmy. More recently Nash has appeared on “Masters of Sex” and “Scream Queens” and currently stars as money laundering nail salon owner Desna Simms on the Rashida Jones executive produced TNT dramedy “Claws.”

listing photos: Rodeo Realty