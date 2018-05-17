Naya Rivera Lists East Coast Traditional in L.A.’s Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

Less than six months after actress Naya Rivera filed a petition to end her brief and tumultuous marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, she’s unsurprisingly set their once-shared home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area out for sale at $3.869 million. The People’s Choice, SAG and ALMA award winning “Glee” alum, who most recently appeared in a recurring role on the first season of the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum produced YouTube Red series “Step Up: High Water,” another series about drama students set in a high school, purchased the property in April 2013 for $2.6 million. Described in marketing materials as a “painstakingly restored” “1938 East Coast Traditional,” the clapboard and stucco three-story residence contains five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,330-square-feet.

A gated and tree-shaded courtyard planted with green shrubbery and white roses leads to updated interior spaces with preserved original architectural features such as plaster ceiling moldings and wood-trimmed casement windows. A small foyer with an elegantly curved and tightly spindled staircase steps down to a formal living room wrapped in waist-high wainscoting with a bay window and fireplace emblazoned with black and white Moroccan-style tiles. French doors open the living room to a den/library with built-in bookshelves and a sofa upholstered in black and white stripes built into a windowed niche with and over-the-treetops mountain view while the formal dining room easily seats eight and can be opened up to the kitchen through double pocket doors. With a noggin-knocking pot rack hanging over a double-wide center island with integrated snack counter, the kitchen adheres to strict palette of black, white and stainless steel with snow-white Shaker-style cabinets, a mix of black and white countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Private family quarters on the upper floor include a couple of guest bedrooms, one with open vistas through a room-wide expanse of windows, along with a master suite replete with French doors to a city- and mountain-view terrace, two walk-in closets and a romantically glamorous bathroom where a free standing, two-person soaking tub sits on a hexagonal marble tile floor below a bank of gauzily curtained windows beneath a petite wrought iron and crystal chandelier. In addition to an en suite bedroom for guests or staff, the lowest level includes: an office; a wine cellar with a couple of under-counter beverage fridges; a media lounge with projection system and built-in speaker system; a games room with billiard table; and a family room with a stacked stone fireplace between built-in bookshelves and French doors to a terrace that overlooks a completely hedge-privatized yard where a swimming pool and spa sits between an L-shaped sunbathing deck and a slim strip of lushly irrigated lawn.

listing photos: Compass