Natalie Zea Buys Spanish Compound in Glendale (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dirty Sexy Money” actress Natalie Zea, currently co-starring on the comedy series “The Detour,” and her husband, actor Travis Schuldt, best known for his three-season stint on “Scrubs,” have paid $2.15 million for a secluded, 1920s Spanish-style compound tucked into a rustic cul-de-sac in the rugged hills above Glendale, Calif. Property records show the seller was veteran independent record industry executive Henry Marx.

Set on nearly one acre and approached along a decadently long, gated drive that makes a grand sweep around the front of the house to a huge motor court and three-car garage, the hill-topping, village-like compound is comprised of a four-bedroom and four-bathroom main residence, two one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouses — one attached, one detached, both with kitchenettes — plus a pint-sized pool house.

At the main house, double front doors carved with a hippy-dippy sunshine face open directly into a cavernous bilevel combination living and dining room with honey-toned hardwoods, an exposed-wood vaulted ceiling, a fireplace accented with original tiles and massive arched windows that frame picturesque, postcard-ready mountain views. There’s also a den/billiards room with fireplace and wet bar, a family room that opens to a walled courtyard with tiled fire pit and a roomy eat-in kitchen with up-to-date stainless steel designer appliances. The kitchen’s oddball color scheme incorporates bright yellow walls and glossy jet-black cabinets with lurid, blood red accents.

Exceptionally private if somewhat shabbily kept grounds include a variety of sunny and tree-shaded terraced patios, some with tile-sheathed built-in bench seating. There’s also a sports court, a built-in barbecue and, next to a columned loggia for shaded lounging and dining, a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa.

Coupled for 10 years before they married in 2014, Zea and Schuldt continue to own a compound-like Spanish bungalow-meets-three-story contemporary in the working class but rapidly gentrifying Echo Park neighborhood adjacent to downtown Los Angeles they acquired in the fall of 2009 for $719,000.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices