You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morena Baccarin Sells Home Above Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morena Baccarin Silverlake Home
MorenaBaccarin_SL2
MorenaBaccarin_SL3
MorenaBaccarin_SL4
MorenaBaccarin_SL5
View Gallery 20 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.058 million
Size:
2,907 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner is “Days of Our Lives” actor Blake Berris and writer-actress Alexandra McGuinness, daughter of former U2 manager Paul McGuinness. Baccarin, married last year to her “Gotham” co-star Ben McKenzie, bought the property in June 2012 for almost $1.3 million.

Perched privately well above the street and concealed behind mature trees, the just over 2,900-square-foot residence, designed by architect Winchton L. Risley, has four and potentially five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Main-floor living spaces include a step-down living room with fireplace and a separate dining room with built-in china cabinets. A charming breakfast room links through to an up-to-date kitchen set off by a vintage range. There’s also an oversize laundry room and an en suite bedroom for guests or staff.

A dark-paneled den with fireplace shares the upper floor with a pair of guest bedrooms joined by a Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom with minty-green vintage tile. The master suite comfortably accommodates a generous sitting area and includes a walk-in closet, another vintage tiled bathroom and French doors to a spacious deck on the uppermost section of the terraced backyard, which features a tree-framed view over and beyond Silver Lake Reservoir.

Baccarin, who reportedly maintains a home in Brazil and, as of late last year, an apartment in New York City’s Battery Park neighborhood, still holds title to a 1920s Spanish-style duplex in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles she scooped up almost ten years ago for a tad under $650,000.

listing photos: Compass

 

More Dirt

  • Lati Grobman Brentwood Home

    Producer Lati Grobman Buys Brand-New Home in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Morena Baccarin Silverlake Home

    Morena Baccarin Sells Home Above Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Riley Keough Silverlake Cottage

    Riley Keough Picks Up Tudor Cottage in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Matthew Fox House

    Matthew Fox Lists Crisp Contemporary on Ten Rugged Acres in Bend, Oregon

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Lance Armstrong House

    Lance Armstrong Settles Lawsuit With USPS, Seeks Sale of Austin Mansion

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Apartment

    ‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lists Manhattan Pied-a-Terre

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

  • Ellen Pompeo House

    Ellen Pompeo Lists Restored Spanish Villa in Historic Whitley Heights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad