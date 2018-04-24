Morena Baccarin Sells Home Above Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Brazilian-born and New York City-raised “Homeland” and “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin has sold a restored and updated late-1930s hilltop traditional high in the hipster-chic hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods for just under $2.1 million, a smidgen above its not quite $2 million asking price. Property records show the new owner is “Days of Our Lives” actor Blake Berris and writer-actress Alexandra McGuinness, daughter of former U2 manager Paul McGuinness. Baccarin, married last year to her “Gotham” co-star Ben McKenzie, bought the property in June 2012 for almost $1.3 million.

Perched privately well above the street and concealed behind mature trees, the just over 2,900-square-foot residence, designed by architect Winchton L. Risley, has four and potentially five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Main-floor living spaces include a step-down living room with fireplace and a separate dining room with built-in china cabinets. A charming breakfast room links through to an up-to-date kitchen set off by a vintage range. There’s also an oversize laundry room and an en suite bedroom for guests or staff.

A dark-paneled den with fireplace shares the upper floor with a pair of guest bedrooms joined by a Jack ’n’ Jill bathroom with minty-green vintage tile. The master suite comfortably accommodates a generous sitting area and includes a walk-in closet, another vintage tiled bathroom and French doors to a spacious deck on the uppermost section of the terraced backyard, which features a tree-framed view over and beyond Silver Lake Reservoir.

Baccarin, who reportedly maintains a home in Brazil and, as of late last year, an apartment in New York City’s Battery Park neighborhood, still holds title to a 1920s Spanish-style duplex in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles she scooped up almost ten years ago for a tad under $650,000.

