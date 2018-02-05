Monty Python’s Eric Idle Buys Compact Silver Lake Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

English comedian, writer, actor and musician Eric Idle, a founding member of the cultishly beloved Monty Python comedy group, has shelled out just over $1 million dollars for an unassuming 1920s Spanish bungalow set behind a waist-high decorative wrought iron fence on a palm tree-lined street in L.A.’s hipster-thronged Silver Lake area. The updated fixer-upper has two bedrooms and one bathroom in a little more than 1,200 square feet.

A walled, gated and trellis-shaded courtyard with intricately patterned Spanish floor tiles leads to wood-floored living and dining rooms, the former with plantation shutters over the windows the latter with wrought iron barred French doors to the entry courtyard. The kitchen is updated, if stylistically idiosyncratic, with blue and white ceramic countertops and back splashes that extend clear to the ceiling. The laundry room is unusually spacious with a slop sink and a long wall of built-in storage cabinets.

Both bedrooms have fitted closets and practical if pedestrian beige ceramic tile floors. The larger of the two bedrooms opens through glass sliders to a private, trellis-covered deck that overlooks a long, slender, gently down-sloped and somewhat unkempt backyard that’s roomy enough to accommodate generous al fresco entertainment spaces and a small swimming pool.

It seems unlikely the purchase is intended as his personal residence, as Idle, the Tony-winning author of the Broadway musical blockbuster “Spamalot,” and his longtime second wife, former Playboy model Tania Kosevich, keep spiffier digs. For more than two decades, they’ve owned a much more substantial and privately positioned Spanish villa of nearly 5,200 square feet on almost three-quarters of an acre near the top of L.A.’s Nichols Canyon that borders a baronial compound owned by fellow English comedic provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices