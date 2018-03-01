Moby Lists Red Oak Manor, One of Two Homes He Owns in L.A.’s Los Feliz

Innovative electronic music super star and DJ Moby listed Red Oak Manor, one of his two homes in the coveted, star-studded Oaks neighborhood in L.A.’s Los Feliz area, with an asking price of $4.495 million. The spritely, smooth pated and mononymic six-time Grammy nominated musician purchased the 1926 faux-timbered and stone accented Tudor residence just about two years ago for $3.4 million and the savvy design and architecture aficionado custom renovated the residence in a fashion that smoothly combines carefully preserved original architectural details with modern-day creature comforts. Tucked behind a high, scrupulously clipped hedge and a secured entry gate amid a wooded idyll, the two-story residence, described in listing descriptions as a “generational masterpiece,” has five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms in 4,644-square feet.

A stone pathway passes through a picturesque stand of trees to a tomato red front door with leaded glass inserts and narrow gauge hardwoods extend from the foyer into a spacious formal living room that features a groin-vaulted ceiling, an extra-wide bay window and a fireplace with elaborate original mantelpiece. There’s a second fireplace in the formal dining room that also has French doors to the yard and a newly installed, high-end all-white kitchen includes a sizable center island, a walk-in pantry and a cozy breakfast area with built-in banquette seating and French doors to a stone-paved dining terraces in a shady, wooded setting. A separate family room with partly vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves along two walls opens through French doors to a newly created covered patio that sits on top of a two-car carport where it overlooks looks the swimming pool.

There are two guest/family bedrooms on the upper floor along with two ample master suites, one with a fireplace and the other with a custom-fitted dressing area and an adjoining fitness room or yoga studio. Tucked in a discreet corner of the house is a multi-room staff or guest suite with exterior entrance and an entirely plywood paneled bedroom that features a secret entrance to a marble bathroom with steam room.

Leisure amenities and outdoor spaces include the aforementioned dining terrace outside the kitchen, a small deck on the second floor that overlooks the front walk and a dark-bottomed free-form swimming pool and spa that are surrounded by charcoal colored flagstone terracing and backed by a towering, privatizing stand of mature trees.

Moby additionally owns a second house just down the street, a 4,006-square-foot, red brick accented 1920s Tudor cottage with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus a detached pool house with another bathroom that he picked up in September 2014 for $2.9 million.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty