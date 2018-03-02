Mindy Kaling Sells Beverly Grove Spanish Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

After seven months on the open market with an asking price that started at $2.195 million and, after several failed escrows, dropped to $1.995 million, Mindy Kaling, finally sold her Los Angeles starter house for $1.955 million. The creator, writer, executive producer and star of the eponymous, recently ended series “The Mindy Project,” a six time Emmy nominee for her career making role on “The Office,” purchased the 1929, single-story Spanish bungalow in 2007 for $1.575 million. Centrally situated conveniently just a few blocks from The Original Farmers Market and The Grove shopping mall, the lovely and unpretentious if hardly inexpensive residence retains a variety of original architectural details such as period light fixtures and coved ceilings. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, all with vibrant, carefully preserved and/or recreated vintage tile work, in 2,674-square-feet.

A stone-paved foyer features a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling plus French doors to a slender arched loggia that overlooks the front yard; The living room, with dark chocolate colored hardwoods, has an imposing fireplace and wood-framed casement windows under a vaulted and muscularly beamed ceiling; And the dining room is unexpectedly spacious and comfortably seats at least a dozen. The dining room links through an archway to a den/family room with massive fireplace between tall and thin arched display niches and the generically high-end kitchen is outfitted with tumbled stone floor tiles, speckled granite countertops, shimmering up-to-date stainless steel appliances and a good-sized center island with vegetable sink and two-stool snack bar. One guest bedroom is en suite, two more guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom and the master bedroom includes a sunny and spacious custom-fitted dressing room and a bathroom with vintage green and black tile work.

A long, gated driveway runs up alongside the house to a detached two-car garage at the rear of the property that was converted to a skylight topped fitness room with French doors that open to a unquestionably compact and rigorously unfussy backyard composed of a bantam brick terrace laid in a fanciful herringbone pattern and wee patch of grass bordered by a dense privet hedge.

Kaling, whose post “Mindy Project” work includes the role of mystifying Mrs. Who in the just released time-travel fantasy feature “A Wrinkle in Time” as well as creating, writing, executive producing and co-starring in the upcoming primetime series “Champions,” maintains a high-floor, city-view pied-à-terre in a snazzy building in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood she had decoratively done over by the folks at One Kings Lane and some time ago the new mother moved on to much grander circumstances in Los Angeles, a newly restored and updated 1923, white brick Italianate residence in the historic and historically hoity-toity Hancock Park ‘hood she quietly acquired over the summer of 2016 for $6.5 million. The elegant house, where modern creature comforts are seamlessly integrated into period architecture, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 5,000 square feet and the expansive, resort-style backyard, which Kaling also had made over by One Kings Lane, includes expansive stone terraces, thick carpets of lawn, a swimming pool and a pool house with kitchenette and bathroom.

Listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices