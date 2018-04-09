Milla Jovovich, Paul W.S. Anderson List Beverly Hills Investment Property (EXCLUSIVE)

Model/Actress Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson listed one of the several multi-million dollar homes they own in Beverly Hills, Calif., with an asking price of $4.5 million. Anderson, a sci-fi and video game adaptation specialist who directed four of the six hugely successful “Resident Evil” film series that combined have hauled in more than $1.25 billion in worldwide box office, and Kiev-born Jovovich, once the highest paid model on the planet and now a busy actress who will star in the soon to be released James Franco directed “Future World” as well as the upcoming supernatural feature “Hellboy,” based on graphic novels of the same name, only purchased the property about 1.5 years ago for $3.922 million. Presumably the house was acquired as an investment and not for personal use because within days of their purchase the property popped up as a turn-key furnished rental at $20,000 per month. The fetchingly boxy, low-slung 1960s pavilion, which looks like it could have been picked up in Palm Springs and dropped on its not quite half-acre, canyon-view parcel about a ten-minute drive up into the ruggedly ritzy mountains above Rodeo Drive, is configured with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A stainless steel garage door and a carefully clipped privet hedge frame two, supermodel slender palms that themselves frame an unusually deep, skylight topped porch where a wide pivoting stainless steel door opens to light filled, open-concept living spaces with extra wide plank bone-toned oak floorboards. The combination living and dining room, with telescopic banks of green-tinted glass sliders to the yard, is completely open to a sleekly outfitted, all white and stainless steel island kitchen arranged around a center island with an under-counter wine fridge and a three-stool snack bar. An also a skylight topped but otherwise windowless media lounge just off the front entry is snazzily equipped with a 70-inch TV mounted on the wall above a slim storage and media equipment cabinet that runs almost the full width of the room.

Both guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and one of them opens through glass sliders to a small private terrace tucked behind the tall and visually impenetrable hedge at the front of the house while the master suite offers glass sliders to the backyard plus a fitted-walk-in closet and a stark, all-white minimalist bathroom with cantilevered double-sink vanity under a giant pair of square-shaped frameless mirrors.

The unexpectedly generous and desirably flat and grassy backyard benefits from open, cross-canyon views and includes sunny, south-facing dining and lounging terraces, an outdoor fireplace outside the master bedroom and a plunge-sized saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The Jovovich-Andersons once maintained a four-story, turn of the 20th-century Greek Revival townhouse in New York City’s West Village that Jovovich acquired in 2005 for $6.375 million and sold in 2013 for $6.7 million and they currently own at least two other spacious homes in Beverly Hills. In 2004 Anderson paid $2.2 million for a stylishly appointed if unassuming 4,062-square-foot contemporary on an elevated parcel with panoramic canyon and city-lights view and in early 2007 the couple shelled out $8.5 million for a much more grandly proportioned, 8,493-square-foot Mediterranean villa squirreled out of sight down a long, gated driveway behind another Mediterranean villa and nestled into a steep hillside below a contemporary mansion once owned by Rihanna and now owned by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker