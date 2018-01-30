Miley Cyrus Secretly Sells Estate in Hidden Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Word on the celebrity property gossip street, via always plugged-in real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that Miley Cyrus has made a surreptitious, not-yet-completed off-market deal to sell her little-used equestrian estate in Hidden Hills, Calif., to an unknown buyer for just about $5 million. The Disney child star-turned-pop phenom, purchased the more than five-acre spread not quite three years ago for $5 million.

A tree-lined driveway makes a long curve up from the guard-gated street to the two-story, brick-clad residence that at the time of her purchase contained five bedrooms (including a main-floor master suite) and 5.5 bathrooms in more than 6,000 square feet. The space includes a vast great room featuring wide-plank hardwood floorboards, a beamed and vaulted ceiling, and a wet bar with a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

A plaza-proportioned brick terrace is tucked into the hillside at the front of the house, and a wraparound veranda along the rear facade overlooks grassy grounds ringed by mature shade trees. In addition to a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, an outdoor fireplace, vegetable and citrus gardens and a small hillside vineyard, there are equestrian facilities that include a 10-stall barn with a tack room, a one-acre riding ring and several fenced paddocks.

The 25-year-old Cyrus maintains a heavy-duty portfolio of multi-million-dollar homes: a ranch-style residence in Studio City, Calif., picked up in 2011 for $3.9 million; a two-acre spread in the foothills above Malibu acquired in early 2016 for a bit more than $2.5 million — it’s right next door to a larger estate owned by longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth; and a secluded farm outside Nashville snatched up in 2017 for $5.8 million.