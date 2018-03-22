‘Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Award winning actors Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston have their home on a prettily tree canopied if heavily trafficked street in West Hollywood, Calif., up for grabs at $1.699 million. Emerson, an Emmy winner for his guest and supporting roles on “The Practice” and “Lost” before he landed a lead role on the crime drama “Person of Interest,” and Preston, who took home a 2013 Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress category for her spin through “The Good Wife” and has reprised her role as a recurring character on its sequel “The Good Fight,” have owned the 1923 Spanish since late 2008 when they scooped it up for $999,000. All but hidden behind a low wall and a tall hedge in a lush garden dotted with tropical foliage with a long gated driveway that runs along the side of the house to a detached two-car garage at the rear of the lot, the single-story brick red villa has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,908-square-feet.

There are coved ceilings and original, honey-toned thin strip hardwoods in the living and dining rooms, the former of which also has a classic Bacheldor tile fireplace. A cozily proportioned den just off the dining room features leaded glass doors that open less than ideally to the driveway and are arguably, style-wise, incongruously more Arts-and-Crafts than Mediterranean. The sky light topped kitchen, large enough to float a small dining table or work island in the center of the room, is finished with ordinary beige floor tiles laid at a 45-degree angle and pedestrian raised panel wood cabinets offset by gleaming, up-to-date stainless steel appliances. Another set of Arts-and-Crafts style double glass doors open the kitchen to a deep, flag stone paved covered dining terrace that overlooks the tree-shaded backyard.

Two good-sized guest bedrooms share a sky light topped hall bathroom with glossy azure tile work against peach colored walls while the master bedroom has another set of Arts-and-Crafts-style leaded glass double doors to the backyard along with an updated bathroom that retains some original, dusty yellow tile work.

Beyond the sheltered dining terrace there’s an outdoor kitchen and a grassy, sun-dappled yard commodious enough to comfortably accommodate a swimming pool and spa.

listing photos: Compass