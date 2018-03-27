Michael Chiklis Sells and Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Just about a month after Michael Chiklis sold a Hamptons-style estate in the Stone Canyon area of Sherman Oaks, Calif., he’s splashed out not quite $2.6 million on a brand-new glass-and-concrete contemporary about two and a half miles away, near the northern mouth of Benedict Canyon. Chiklis’ new digs has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in just under 3,700 square feet, and is outfitted with a high-tech home automation system that controls music, lighting, climate and security systems.

Beyond the oversize solid-walnut front door and just past a floating, open-tread steel staircase, the open-concept living space spills effortlessly out to the backyard through a broad bank of glass panels that disappear into the wall when fully open. The lounge area is focused on a fireplace; the dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows into a small, lushly planted courtyard; and the kitchen features sophisticated finishes and top-end designer appliances.

Two en suite bedrooms on the upper floor, one with a vaulted ceiling and a towering wall of glass that opens to a slim, glass-railed balcony, are joined by a master suite with fireplace, elaborately fitted walk-in closet and spacious, spa-style bathroom with an oversize shower area.

Concrete-colored imported floor tiles run throughout the ground floor and make a continuous sweep out to the backyard, where a zero-edge swimming pool and spa are surrounded by a covered patio, a sun-splashed dining terrace and a lounging deck with fire pit.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning star of “The Shield,” more recently a series regular on “Gotham,” set his former home, a 5,800-square-foot spread he bought in 1996 for $1.1 million from “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff, out for sale in late 2017 for almost $5.2 million and sold it in early February for a bit less than $4.7 million.

listing photos: Arzuman Brothers