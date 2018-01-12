Michael Caine Sells Condo in Miami Beach’s South Beach

Sir Michael Caine, knighted star of more than 100 films including the time-honored 1960s classics “Alfie” and “The Italian Job,” sold his glass-walled condo in at the southern tip of Miami’s neon-lit South Beach for $7.45 million. The 80-something-year-old British actor, a six-time Oscar nominee and winner of two, first for “Hannah and Her Sisters” and later for “The Cider House Rules,” and his Guyanese former model/actress wife, Shakira Caine, just about doubled their money on the suburban macmansion-sized seventh floor apartment at the slick Apogee South Beach complex they picked up, as was first noted by The Real Deal, in early 2008 for $4.076 million. At the time of the sale, the Caine condo, first listed in mid-2017 at almost $8.7 million and last listed at $7.8 million, was also available as a furnished rental at $35,000 per month.

The comfortably furnished if almost entirely beige condo, which has an up close view of immense cargo ships and even more Brobdingnagian cruise liners as they float slowly through the Government Cut that connects the Port of Miami to the open ocean, offers a private elevator lobby and a grand entrance gallery that leads to an airy, sun-splashed combination living and dining room that stretches more than forty-feet long. Floor-to-ceiling built-in display niches flank a television-surmounted gas fireplace and two entire walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders provide sweeping city, water and harbor views. Like most rooms in the condo, the living/dining room opens to a 2,441-square-foot, glass-railed terrace that wraps around three sides of the apartment and includes an all-stainless steel outdoor kitchen.

With a full-height glass-fronted wine fridge and an immense center island that incorporates both a snack bar and an integrated dining table, the kitchen is open to a window-lined family room while a much more cozily proportioned and windowless media room at the geographic center of the apartment has state-of-the-art equipment. Three guest/family bedrooms are clustered together in a north-facing wing with city lights view. All three have walk-in closets and direct terrace access, one has a private en suite bathroom and the other two share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bathroom. With head-on southern views of and beyond the Government Cut, the master suite offers terrace access through a full wall of glass, an ample walk-in closet and a bathroom with a jetted soaking tub and separate, glass-enclosed shower.

The condo transferred with deeded, on-site parking for two cars in an air-conditioned garage and residents of Apogee South Beach are pampered with a fully staffed lobby, a spa and fitness center and almost three acres of landscaped grounds that include an infinity-edge swimming pool and an open-air party pavilion.

The Caines once owned an almost 5,700-square-foot residence in the prestigious and popular-if-you-can-afford-it Trousdale Estate’s area of Beverly Hills, Calif., they sold in the mid-1990s for $1.55 million and in the late 1990s they reportedly paid about £1 million for Keston Lodge, a 200-plus-year-old barn conversion sequestered behind a wall of trees and surrounded by extensive gardens and on the verdant outskirts of the medieval town of Leatherhead about 1.5 hours southwest of Central London in the affluent and bucolic county of Surrey.

listing photos: South Pointe Drive Realty (via Miami Rental Solution); floor plan: Apogee South Beach