Mel Brooks Leases Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, comedian, writer, director, producer, composer and all-around Tinseltown treasure Mel Brooks has long owned an ocean-front beach house along a particularly plum stretch of sand in Malibu, Calif., he’d like to rent out for the months of July and August at a whopping $135,000 per month. The still-working nonagenarian grand-daddy of comedic parody, whose iconic films include but are hardly limited to “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “High Anxiety,” has owned the prime property since 1977 when he and his late and also indisputably legendary Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning wife Anne Bancroft scooped it up for $515,000, a price that ought to make anyone looking to purchase a beach front home in Malibu nowadays faint dead with envy. Tucked behind a two-car garage and a grassy, secured courtyard entrance with a fruit laden lemon tree, the long and slender two-story residence, described in marketing materials as a “Hamptons-style beach house,” dates to the 1920s but has since been extensively remodeled and updated with four bedrooms plus a den/potential fifth bedroom and six bathrooms in 3,476-square-feet.

A comfortably cavernous combination living and dining room, which cleverly manages to have a high, vaulted ceiling even though there’s living space directly above it, is anchored by a vintage brick fireplace at one end and opens through a row of glass sliders on the other a large beachside deck with a built-in grilling station and private steps to the beach. The adjacent kitchen, which casually if less than perfectly does double duty as the main entrance but is pleasantly flooded with natural light through a row of sky lights, isn’t especially high end but it is up-to-date with rustic white bead board accented cabinetry, lustrous black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

A main floor guest bedroom and den share a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom that features well-maintained vintage tile work and two more en suite guest bedrooms share the upper floor with a master suite that stretches the full-width of the house under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling with a fireplace, sitting area, compartmentalized bathroom and a room-wide wall of windows that open to a slender ocean-facing balcony.

The rare EGOT —winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony — additionally presides over a healthy property portfolio that includes a handful of condos in a twin-towered, ocean-facing condo complex in Santa Monica as well as a more than 13,000-square-foot, mansard roofed contemporary mansion he custom-built in the 1980s behind a high wall and secured gates along one of Santa Monica’s premiere streets. Unsurprisingly, the stage and screen star also maintains a real estate foothold in New York City where he keeps a two-bedroom and two-bathroom penthouse level condo atop a nondescript full-service building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side he acquired in 1990 for $347,000.

