Matthew Perry Makes Off-Market Deal, Sells Sexy Spot Above Sunset Strip

Having failed to entice a buyer when listed on the open market from late June to early October 2017 with a $13.5 million price tag, veteran sitcom superstar Matthew Perry sold his former home in the Bird Streets neighborhood above L.A.’s Sunset Strip late last month in a surreptitious, off-market deal valued at $12.5 million. The syndication rich “Friends” star, who more recently co-starred in the three-season sitcom reboot of “The Odd Couple” and wrote and starred in the play “The End of Longing,” which opened in London and ran off-Broadway in New York City last year, has owned the slick and sexy city-view contemporary since August 2011 when he picked it up for $8.5 million.

Originally built in 1962 and later remodeled in a manner listing descriptions described as a “modern homage to the Case Study Houses,” the 3,821-square-foot single story contemporary offers three bedrooms plus an en suite bonus room suitable for an office of gym, a total 4.5 bathrooms and open plan living spaces that spill out to a resort-style yard with shimmering nighttime views over Los Angeles. A small, secured and lushly planted courtyard entry behind striking, blue glass panels leads to a massive glass door that pivots open to a loft-like, open plan living space with gleaming hardwood floors, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open to the yard and a chef accommodating kitchen daringly fitted with acid green solid surface countertops.

Large stepping stones across a shallow pond with two theatrical fire chalices links the living area to the backyard that incorporates a small bit of lawn, a covered patio for dining and lounging and an LED-lit infinity edged swimming pool that butts up to the master suite where a huge glass slider opens and allows direct entry to the pool from the master bedroom. Tucked beneath the master suite, a state-of-the-art screening room with exterior entrance features large picture windows into the watery depths of the swimming pool.

Perry swapped his Bird Street nest for a much grander, mansion-sized aerie at the prestigious and exceedingly expensive Century tower in Century City he bought in May 2017 for $20 million. The high-floor unit, where his upstairs neighbor is deep-pocketed syndicated television widow Candy Spelling, sprawls across an entire floor that measures almost 9,500-square-feet with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms plus four terraces and a banquet hall sized living room with two fireplaces. Like many successful entertainment industry luminaries with the financial fire power to do so, Perry also maintains a prodigiously pricey and stylish ocean-front residence in Malibu, a Scott Gillen designed organic contemporary with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 5,500-square-feet that he scooped up in the fall of 2011 for $12 million.

listing photos: Michael McNamara/Shooting LA for Partners Trust