Matthew Fox Lists Crisp Contemporary on Ten Rugged Acres in Bend, Oregon

Matthew Fox, nominated in 2006 for a Golden Globe and in 2010 for an Emmy for his portrayal of Dr. Jack Shephard on the hugely successful and still beloved supernatural series “Lost,” chose to live quietly with his family outside the hullabaloo of Hollywood in a custom-built contemporary residence inside the gates of a private enclave at the prosperous western outskirts of sleepy Bend, Ore, that, as was first sussed out by our celebrity property gossip pals at Realtor.com, is now up for sale at $4 million.

A tightly grouped, asymmetrical assemblage of wedge-shaped pavilions linked by glass-walled passages on more than ten, scrubby meadow-esque acres with spectacular views of the Cascade Mountain Range, the solar-powered home stands in crisply rendered, clean lined elegance against the rugged Central Oregon landscape with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,175-square-feet.

The Columbia-educated actor, who told the Daily Mail back in 2011 that he often hates acting and, hence, has perhaps not so surprisingly maintained a low professional profile the last few years — he hasn’t appeared on TV or in a movie since the critically approved but little seen 2015 cannibalistic western thriller “Bone Tomahawk,” purchased the property for an unknown amount in the summer of 2008. According to property records, the house was completed the following year.

Expansive white walls highlight a colorful collection of artworks throughout the airy, light-filled open-plan interior spaces that feature radiant heated concrete floors, exposed, industrial-style duct work and vaulted ceilings that soar to 22-feet with entire walls of glass fitted with remote-controlled automated sunshades. Separated by a double-sided fireplace, the combination living and dining space spills out one side through a tremendous, trapezoidal expanse of glass to a deep, shaded loggia and is open on its opposite end to a minimalist kitchen arranged around a huge, doublewide center island with snow-white imported Italian cabinetry, smooth concrete countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances and a handy-dandy walk-in pantry.

One of the guest or family bedrooms has a built-in desk adorned with Banksy stencils on the walls, another has a stand-up loft and another was used as a music studio while the master bedroom has a huge flat-screen television that rises up out of the floor on a hydraulic lift at the touch of a button and a bathtub boldly positioned in front of a solid wall of glass with serene, open views over the high-desert landscape.

Fox, who flies his own airplane he keeps in a nearby hangar, owns another, smaller and decidedly more architecturally traditional home in a private community not even 2.5 miles away he picked up in the spring of 2009 for an unrecorded amount and he previously owned a 1927 Spanish villa six short blocks from the sand in Manhattan Beach, Calif., he acquired for $880,000 in 1999 — near the tail end of his career-making six-season run as Charlie Salinger on “Party of Five” — and sold in 2012 for $1.875 million. (FYI: The house has been razed and replaced with a glass-walled three-story contemporary that looks like could just as easily be a high-end cosmetic dentistry office as a private residence.)

Listing photos: Hassan Company