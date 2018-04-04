Ousted ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Matt Lauer Lists Manhattan Apartment

Amid allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace that resulted in the late 2017 termination of his exceedingly lucrative gig as the longtime co-anchor on the “Today” show, Matt Lauer and his now estranged wife of nearly 20 years, former Dutch model Annette Roque, listed their sophisticated, tastefully decorated triple-mint co-operative apartment on New York City’s Upper East Side with an asking price of $7.35 million. Purchased by Lauer and Roque in 2004 for $5.882 million, the sixth floor unit carries elephantine maintenance fees of $7,776 per month and sits just above the leafy treetops with three and potentially more bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,500-square-feet

A private elevator landing and entrance gallery lead to an enfilade of graciously proportioned east-facing public rooms. The 30-foot-long living room, with a carved marble wood-burning fireplace, custom bookshelves and a trio of six-over-six pane sash windows, is flanked to the north by a corner den/library with an adjoining powder room finished in midnight blue hand-rubbed Venetian plaster walls and to the south by a spacious formal dining room wrapped in white and teal floral wallpaper. Behind the dining room a butler’s pantry links through to a well-equipped kitchen with top-end fittings and appliances and a walk-in pantry plus an adjoining breakfast room and a separate laundry/children’s playroom.

Bedrooms are situated off a long corridor in a private wing that includes two en suite guest bedrooms plus a multi-room master suite composed of a study/sitting room easily converted to another bedroom, a large bedroom, two custom fitted dressing rooms plus a separate walk-in closet and two lavishly appointed if decidedly compact marble bathrooms.

The discreetly dignified beige brick building, a twelve-story neo-Classical structure built in the 1920s with a rusticated, pilaster-accented stone base, is topped by a duplex penthouse once and famously owned by disgraced Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff. The generously terraced three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom penthouse was seized by the government and sold in 2008 for $8 million to Pokemon toy tycoon Alfred Kahn who sold it on at a heady profit in 2014 for $14.5 million to financier Lawrence Benenson who, per property records, later increased his holdings in the building with the $4 million purchase of an adjacent unit.

Roque and Lauer, who reportedly hauled in $20 million a year for his anchor duties at “Today,” are staples on the equestrian and charity circuits in the Hamptons, not to mention property gossip column regulars. In the fall of 2016 they sold a modest if hardly inexpensive bay front Cape Cod cottage in North Sea area near Sag Harbor for $3.5 million and several months before that they shelled out a noteworthy $36.5 million for the “Strongheart” compound, a 6.18-acre waterfront spread in the North Haven area, also near Sag Harbor, that they bought from Richard Gere. The erstwhile couple, said to be “quietly navigating the end of their marriage,” additionally own a 40-acre horse farm in the Water Mill area they scooped up in 2012 for $3.5 million and their former Hamptons residence, a not-quite 8,000-square-foot shingled mansion with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms on about 25 mostly wooded acres on the outskirts of Sag Harbor, came up for sale in mid-2016 amid an ocean of publicity with an overly optimistic $18 million asking price that’s since tumbled to $12.75 million.

exterior image: Joe Strini for Property Shark; listing photos and floorplan: Stribling