Is Matt Damon Headed to Australia to Get Away From Donald Trump?

Unconfirmed word on the celebrity real estate street is that Matt Damon is so sick of President Donald Trump he plans to pack up his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four young daughters and move half way around the world. Indeed, Damon has reportedly already purchased a home in the prestigious Broken Head area of Australia’s spectacularly scenic and semi-remote Byron Bay, about 500 miles up the coast from Sydney. The property is said to be next door or in close proximity to a 10-plus acre, ocean-view spread owned by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and multi-lingual Spanish born model/actress Elsa Pataky. The Damons are somewhat familiar with the area having reportedly vacationed there and visited Hemsworth and Pataky several times last year including during the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Hemsworth and Pataky, who maintain a home in the rolling foothills above Malibu’s Point Dume they picked up in March 2016 for $3.45 million, acquired their ultra-private hideaway on prestigious Seven Mile Road in 2014 for about $7 million. At the time of their purchase the Balinese-inspired compound included a multi-level main residence and several satellite guesthouses with a total of 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms arranged around resort-style swimming pool amid a tropical garden. Since then, the couple have embarked on building a significant new residence on another part of the property expected to cost them close to $9 million to build.

As for Damon, it’s unclear if the Oscar and Golden Globe winning and six-time Emmy nominated actor, writer and producer plans to keep his stateside residential real estate holdings, which include a nearly 9,000-square-foot Zen-modern mansion with five family bedrooms, two staff bedrooms and a total of nine bathrooms in the ritzy, sea breezy upper Riviera area of Pacific Palisades, Calif., he picked up in early 2013 for $15 million. Several years ago rumors circulated the modern organic mansion was being shopped around off-market for around $20 million — it didn’t sell — and last fall Damon was pegged as the buyer of a six-bedroom, multi-unit combination penthouse atop a luxuriously converted Beaux Arts building in Brooklyn’s tony Brooklyn Heights neighborhood that went for $16.45 million.