Mary J. Blige Faces Huge Loss on New Jersey Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Mary J. Blige is riding a well-deserved professional crest with two Oscar nominations — one for supporting actress and one for original song, both for the acclaimed Netflix period drama “Mudbound” — but the R&B/hip-hop icon is also looking at a heart-stopping financial loss on a lavish, gated estate in Saddle River, N.J., that she bought in 2008 for $12.3 million and now has for sale at just under $7 million. Even if Blige manages to land a full-price buyer, she’s still faced with a pocketbook-punishing loss of more than $5.3 million, not including carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees.

The ersatz French Renaissance chateau, about 25 miles outside Midtown Manhattan, measures in at more than 13,000 square feet, according to tax records, with a total of eight bedrooms and nine full and three half bathrooms. Four principal bedrooms, all en suite, include a sprawling owners’ complex replete with sitting room, fireplace, two walk-in closets and two bathrooms. The three-story, elevator-equipped mansion additionally provides an en suite staff bedroom just off the kitchen, a one-bedroom, one-bath guest apartment over the four-car garage and a two-bedroom, one-bath staff suite with full kitchen and living room in the basement.

Opulently appointed entertainment spaces include a baronial marble-floored double-height foyer with elegantly curved floating staircase, two lounges with grandiose architectural detailing and herringbone-pattern hardwoods and two commodious formal dining rooms. Less formal but no less grandly proportioned family spaces include a paneled library/office with fireplace and a double-island kitchen that opens to an oversize circular breakfast bay and a family room with fireplace. A gigantic daylight basement includes a huge rec room that leads to the swimming pool, a gym that overlooks an indoor half-court basketball court, a 14-seat movie theater and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar. The park-like grounds offer vast, rolling lawns dotted with mature specimen trees, expansive stone terraces and a poolside pavilion with bathroom and complete kitchen.

The nine-time Grammy winner, who owes millions to the IRS in unpaid taxes and forks over $30,000 per month in spousal support to her estranged husband, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, has long owned a substantially smaller, 6,200-square-foot contemporary residence in Cresskill, N.J., that she scooped up in 2001 for $1.95 million.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker