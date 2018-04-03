Martin Lawrence Selling Virginia Estate Property

An almost 120-acre spread nestled into the rolling hills near historic Purcellville, Va., owned by actor and comedian Martin Lawrence has popped up for sale with an asking price of $8.5 million. The “Bad Boys” franchise star, scheduled to reprise his silver screen role as Det. Marcus Burnett in two sequels, hopes to realize a dead-serious $7.25 million profit on the picturesquely pastoral property he picked up in late 2005 for $1.25 million. The regional airport-size contemporary mega-mansion, which looks and feels more like a corporate retreat than a private home, sits about an hour outside Washington, D.C., and weighs in at close to 24,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms.

A double-height entrance gallery with a curved wet bar is the hub around which a series of interconnected, open-plan living and entertaining spaces are placed. Several rooms feature monumentally massive stone fireplaces; the family room includes a kitchen-size wet bar; and the dining room is open to a center-island kitchen flooded with natural light from six skylights atop the vaulted ceiling. All four guest bedrooms are en suite. The secluded master suite, accessed by a private staircase, includes a sitting room with kitchenette, a humongous bedroom with fireplace, a bi-winged dressing room and a compartmentalized bathroom with his-and-her areas.

A vast recreation and leisure wing includes a central lounge, a gym with locker-room-style bathroom, a 12-seat movie theater, an indoor swimming pool and spa, an indoor basketball court and a two-lane bowling alley. The multi-winged mega-manse occupies a grassy rise between two private ponds, and the property additionally offers a large gazebo and the potential for equestrian facilities.

listing photos: Middleburg Real Estate