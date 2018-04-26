‘Green Lantern’ Director Martin Campbell Reduces Price and Re-Lists PacPal Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

New Zealand born film and television director Martin Campbell and occasional actress Sol E. Romero re-listed a three-story Mediterranean mansion tucked in to a guard-gated cul-de-sac in Pacific Palisades, Calif., with a new and lower asking price of $9.5 million. The new price is notably less than the original $10.5 million price tag the property was valiantly saddled with when it first popped up for sale more than 1.5 years ago but Campbell, director of the blockbuster superhero film “Green Lantern” several James Bond extravaganzas including “Casino Royale” and the 2017 action thriller “The Foreigner” starring Jackie Chan, still stands to realize a million dollar-plus profit on the property that was purchased close to eight years ago for $7.929 million. Originally built in the early 1990s and re-built in 2005 by acclaimed architect William Hefner with interior work by interior designer Kazuko Hoshino, the 10,632-square-foot mansion privately backs up to undeveloped protected open lands with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, including a third floor guest or staff suite with kitchenette.

Wrought iron accented glass doors set in to a shallow porch open to a grandiosely double-height foyer with stone tile flooring and a wrought iron railed staircase. The huge formal living room, with glossy dark espresso-colored wood floors that flow throughout most of the residence, features an antique carved stone fireplace that looks as it might have been ripped out of a European castle and a saloon-style carved wood walk-in wet bar while the spacious dining room seats ten or more with a cushioned window seat set into a bay window. A spacious library/office includes a coffered ceiling treatment and fireplace and the family room, with built-in entertainment unit, is completely open to well-equipped kitchen with two-toned faux-distressed cabinetry, granite countertops, and top-end appliances.

Several guest and family bedrooms open to a private balcony or terrace and the upstairs master suite, with fireplace and bathroom that features a custom mosaic tiled floor, has French doors to a partly trellis-covered terrace with a corkscrew staircase that winds down to the backyard. Extensive stone terraces that incorporate a loggia with imposing stone fireplace and a built-in barbecue area give way to a tree-shaded stretch of lawn with a children’s playground. The property does not have a swimming pool or spa but there is room for the next owner to add both.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty