Marisa Tomei Selling Manhattan Combo Condo

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$7.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,300 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Brooklyn-born actress Marisa Tomei has listed her Manhattan home of two decades with an asking price of $7.5 million. The three-time Oscar nominee (and winner for “My Cousin Vinny”) purchased the two-unit combination condo in two separate transactions, one in 1997 and the other about two years later, for unrecorded amounts. The two one-bedroom units were subsequently combined into a single apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in almost 2,300 square feet.

A lengthy, closet-lined entrance gallery runs alongside a 550-square-foot combination living and dining room with mocha-toned hardwoods, a sumptuously austere white-marble fireplace and direct access to a small terrace with panoramic views of the downtown skyline. The separate, cork-floored kitchen is expensively equipped with commercial-style stainless steel appliances; the guest bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. Separated from the living room by a cozy office nook and pint-sized library, the celebrity-style master suite offers a roomy, purple-walled bedroom with decadent black-marble fireplace and private terrace. In addition to a 200-square-foot dressing room, there’s a full wall of closets, and the vintage-inspired bathroom has walls sheathed floor-to-ceiling in gleaming white subway tiles.

Built in the early 1930s on a prime block in the heart of Greenwich Village, the handsome, full-service apartment house has long been favored by moneyed people of artsy persuasions. Cameron Diaz sold her fifth-floor pied-à-terre in early 2016 for $4.25 million, and current occupants include stage-and-screen veteran Bebe Neuwirth, fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, powerhouse talent manager Bryan Lourd and maverick filmmaker John Waters.

Tomei, who portrays May Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has long maintained a residential outpost on the West Coast, where in 2002 she paid $765,000 for a slightly more than 1,700-square-foot condominium in a fabled and much-coveted West Hollywood building that at different times housed Bette Davis, Sandra Bullock, Rock Hudson and Tim Burton.

listing photos and floorplan: Corcoran

