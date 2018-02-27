Mariah Carey Rents Huge Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Since sometime after her 2014 split and subsequent divorce from Nick Cannon, Mariah has been bouncing around from one high-priced Los Angeles rental to another. The five-time Grammy-winning international superstar, one of the most successful and wealthiest entertainers on the planet, with a net worth that by some accounts exceeds half a billion dollars, had been holed up in a lavish, $100,000-per-month compound in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. But always impossibly plugged-in real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears the international superstar has downsized to a nearby mansion that’s been owned since 2011 by a Saudi royal, was previously rented by rapper Nicki Minaj and was last available at an annual rate of $35,000 per month.

The just over 10,000-square-foot, peach-colored Mediterranean manse, tucked into a gated enclave on a slightly more than one-acre canyon- and city-view parcel that was once the site of Frank Sinatra’s home, has a total of eight bedrooms and four full and four half bathrooms between the main residence and an attached apartment for guests or staff. Grandly proportioned living and dining rooms as well as a huge family room and a clean-lined contemporary eat-in kitchen open through French doors to arched loggias that overlook rolling lawns, expansive terraces and an outdoor kitchen next to a swimming pool and spa.

Carey, who in the spring of 2016 sold a nearly 10,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion she once shared with Cannon for $9 million, may not currently own a home of her own in Los Angeles, but she’s long maintained an opulent, mansion-sized triplex penthouse of almost 13,000 square feet in New York City’s Tribeca, which was done up by celebrated interior decorator Mario Buatta and, in 2001, was featured in Architectural Digest. The five-octave pop diva also maintains a substantial beachfront compound on the prestigious, private and prodigiously pricey Windermere Island in the Bahamas.

