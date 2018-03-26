Podcasting Comedian Marc Maron Lists Highland Park Spanish Bungalow

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$749,000
Size:
932 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Standup comedian, actor, writer and podcast pooh-bah Marc Maron put his pint-sized 1920s Spanish bungalow with its world-famous podcasting and radio studio in the hills of L.A.’s rapidly gentrifying Highland Park ‘hood up for sale at $749,000. Set on a low rise with a deep lawn and slender front porch, The 932-square-foot home was acquired in 2003 for $375,000 by the thickly mustachioed, laceratingly introspective and hilariously neurotic comedian who furnished the two-bedroom and one-bathroom bolthole with a collection of mid-century modern furnishings and light fixtures

The front door opens immediately into adjoining living and dining rooms that together span the full width of the house and feature newly refinished medium brown oak floorboards and a white stucco fireplace with starburst brick accent. The surprisingly ample and well maintained if perfectly ordinary and certainly outdated kitchen includes inexpensive white-painted wood cabinets, polished terra-cotta floor tiles and down market, rental grade appliances. Both bedrooms are unquestionably on the petite size but one offers a full wall of floor-to-ceiling panels that slide open to a closet with a custom shelving system.

Behind the kitchen, a laundry room leads through a glass door to a large, sun-splashed deck nestled in the treetops and a long stairway leads down the steep, planted hillside behind the house to a tree-shaded flagstone lower terrace with an over-the-hedgerow mountain and canyon view.

The long, gated driveway makes its way along one side of the house to a detached single car garage that Maron converted to a recording studio for his “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast and radio show, now in its ninth year with more than a quarter million downloads per episode. Although comedians Daniel Tosh, Jon Stewart, Schecky Greene and Bill Cosby have all reportedly declined invitations to appear on the popular podcast, Maron has no shortage of famous folk who’ve happily made the trek to his Highland Park garage-studio including, in 2015, then sitting president Barak Obama. In 2010 late comedy legend Robin Williams discussed contemplating suicide on the podcast; comedian Todd Glass came out as gay on the show in 2012; And last year “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson revealed and discussed his Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and treatment. A short list of Maron’s other big name guests includes Will Ferrell, Al Gore, Bruce Springsteen, Zach Galifianakis, Greta Gerwig, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jennifer Lawrence, Marilyn Manson, Chris Rock and the always entertaining Sharon Stone.

listing photos: The Agency

