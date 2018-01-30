One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Lists Calabasas Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Louis Tomlinson, one-fourth of screamingly successful English-Irish boy band One Direction, listed his secluded compound on a private line in the semi-remote Monte Nido area of the rugged mountains between Malibu and Calabasas with an asking price of $13.999 million. The “X Factor” alum, currently working on solo projects that by his own account are in the vein of Oasis and the Arctic Monkeys, purchased the bucolic, 4.69-acre spread in late 2015 for exactly $10 million and in March 2017, shortly after the purchase of another multi-million home in the Hollywood Hills and right around the time he was arrested for battery at LAX for attacking a paparazzo, the property came up for rent at $40,000 per month.

The 9,659-square-foot Santa Barbara Spanish-style main house, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, features five fireplaces with tile accented carved limestone mantels, high ceilings with chunky alder wood ceiling beams and lustrous, hand-hewn walnut wood floorboards. There are formal living and dining rooms, a fully paneled double-height library with second floor gallery, a massive eat-in kitchen, a double-height family room, a professional-quality screening room and a basement level entertainment/games room.

The park-like compound additionally features a guardhouse, two guesthouses, a fitness pavilion and a Japanese-style teahouse atop a small rise planted with grapevines. There are extensive limestone terraces, an outdoor living room with built-in barbecue area, a resort-worthy swimming pool and spa lined with mosaic tiles and a scenic babbling brook with bridge, waterfall and koi pond.

In the fall of 2016, the deep-pocketed 26-years old boy bander paid $7.3 million for a 6,000-square-foot Georgian Moderne residence in the celeb-saturated Outpost Estates area of Los Angeles that was once owned by the late and legendary music promoter and booking agent Ian Copeland. Cleaved to a steep hillside above Hollywood, the city-view residence has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sleekly renovated interiors that spill out to a palm-shaded terrace and infinity edged swimming pool and spa cantilevered out over the hillside with panoramic views.

