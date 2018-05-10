Logic Lists Mini-Compound in Suburban Tarzana (EXCLUSIVE)

Having splashed out $3.6 million for a family-sized bachelor pad mansion in Calabasas, Calif., newly single uninymic musician Logic unsurprisingly set his former home in the nearby San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana out for sale $2.199 million. Born with the much more cumbersome and grand name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, the two-time 2018 Grammy nominee isn’t seeking a huge financial return on the not quite two-acre mini-compound he picked up just shy of two years ago for exactly $1.9 million. Tucked into the tail end of a cul-de-sac inside the 24-hour guarded gates of the Silver Hawk Ridge development where it sits above the manicured greens of the El Caballero Golf Club, the spacious and well-stocked if otherwise fairly generic two-story main house, inelegantly fronted by a four-car garage, looks very much like millions of other large, developer built tract homes across America with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 6,000-square-feet.
Leaded glass double front doors open to a khaki-colored ceramic tile-floored, double-height entry that spills into a wall-to-wall carpeted combination living and dining room with bay window and cathedral ceiling. Arranged around a center island with granite countertops and up-to-date average-quality stainless steel appliances, the roomy, cook friendly kitchen is open to a breakfast nook and den with fireplace and media cabinet. At around 2,000-square-feet, the two-story guesthouse offers two additional bedrooms and another 1.5 bathrooms plus a state-of-the-art recording studio on the ground floor and an open-plan living space on the upper floor that’s comfortably complete with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, full kitchen and glass sliders to a slim balcony with over-the-treetops golf course overlook. The lushly landscaped grounds offer a variety of leisure and recreation options including a covered dining patio with outdoor kitchen and barbecue area, thick sweeps of lawn bordered by verdant foliage and brick-colored concrete terracing around the swimming pool and spa. There’s also a sport court and, obscured behind trees and shrubbery, a half-pipe skateboarding apparatus.
The rapper, songwriter and record producer’s aforementioned newly acquired bachelor pad in Calabasas is a luxuriously appointed and prototypically suburban version of a Tuscan-inspired farmhouse that contains six bedrooms and six bathrooms in almost 7,100-square-feet plus a guest or staff suite with exterior entrance atop one of the residence’s two two-car garages. The property additionally offers extensive outdoor living spaces, a grassy yard and a swimming pool.
Listing photos: Nourmand & Associates