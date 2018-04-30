Logic Lands Suburban Los Angeles Bachelor Pad

Shortly after mononymically known musician, rapper, songwriter and record producer Logic, born with the rather regal sounding name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced the end of his brief, two-year marriage to singer Jessica Andrea, he shelled out $3,567,500 for a bachelor pad mansion in a tiny but tony gated enclave the thickly celebrified far western Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, California. Set on just over 1.25 acres of elevated, lushly landscaped and mostly flat land, the circa 2004, stone-turreted Tuscan farmhouse-esque villa spans 7,075-square-feet with six bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a guest or staff suite with outside entrance perched atop one of the two two-car garages that flank the mini-estate’s compact motor court.

Double front doors tucked into a deep courtyard entrance open to a tile-floored foyer with French doors to a stone-paved, trellis-covered, wind-protected and fireplace-warmed central courtyard around which the house is arranged. To the left of the entry is an unusually circular formal dining room with high ceiling and fireplace and to the right a small formal sitting room is overlooked by a lofted office with built-in desk. A lengthy corridor extends off the sitting room and leads to a cavernous family room that features an angled fireplace with a mantelpiece that grandiosely reaches to the ceiling, a wet bar with under-counter fridge and a built-in entertainment wall with large screen TV. French doors on opposite walls open the room to both the central courtyard and the backyard. Beyond the family room there’s an informal dining with built-in buffet and a commodious, cook-friendly kitchen with huge granite-topped double wide island, a curved wall of windows, chunky wood beams across the ceiling and the usual array of high-end stainless steel appliances typically found in multimillion dollar mansions in L.A.’s affluent suburbs.

Guest and family bedrooms are all en suite and the master suite, large enough for a small sitting area in front of an angled fireplace, encompasses a custom-fitted walk-n closet with “his” and “her” sides and a spacious if generically luxurious beige-tiled bathroom with twin vanities, jetted garden tub and over-sized tiled shower with built-in bench. There is also a roomy children’s playroom with built-in storage and a lofted napping bed and a basement level wine cellar accessed down a curved, stone walled staircase.

A huge loggia wraps around the rear of the residence and comfortably accommodates a variety of shaded and sun-dappled dining and lounging areas along with an outdoor fireplace and a built-in barbecue area with two grills, a pizza oven and an island snack bar. The loggia gives way to a grassy yard with a saltwater swimming pool and spa set against a curved stone wall and and over-the-treetops mountain view.

Logic, a cult favorite mixed tape musician turned two-time 2018 Grammy nominee in the prestigious Song of the Year and Best Music Video categories for his Alessia Cara and Khalid featuring hit song “1-800-273-8255,” the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, additionally owns a spacious and luxuriously appointed if otherwise architecturally ordinary 4,000-square-foot traditional with a 2,000-square-foot self-contained detached guesthouse on almost two acres that overlooks a verdant expanse of the El Caballero Golf Club in a prosperous if little heralded guard-gated enclave in the rolling foothills above the San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana that he scooped up in June of 2016 for $1.9 million.

Listing photos: Engel & Volkers