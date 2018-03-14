‘Conviction’ Creator Liz Friedman Lists Windsor Square Tudor (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television writer/producer Liz Friedman, a first season executive producer on the popular Netflix superhero series “Jessica Jones,” which she left to create, write and executive produce for the short-lived primetime legal drama “Conviction,” has her longtime home in Los Angeles’s historic and historically affluent Windsor Square neighborhood up for sale at $1.98 million. The two-time Emmy nominee, first as a producer for “House M.D.” and later as a writer for “Orange Is the New Black,” purchased the faux timbered red brick Tudor almost 11 years ago for $1.699 million and the fairly modestly sized but still architecturally stately residence, built in 1925 on a compact .15-acre corner parcel with considerable frontage along a busy, commuter crowded street, offers a flexible floor plan with as many as five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,426-square-feet.

Main floor living spaces include an invitingly proportioned central foyer and a living room spacious enough to easily accommodate two seating areas, one cozily arranged around a fireplace and the other focused on a wall-mounted television. The ample dining room has French doors to the yard and the kitchen is fitted with pedestrian but practical, hard-working white ceramic tile countertops on white Shaker-style cabinetry plus a butcher block topped center island with two-stool snack counter, up-to-date stainless steel appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. The main floor is completed by a small library with a cushioned window and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and, tucked off the kitchen, a bedroom/office with a steam-shower equipped adjacent bathroom that makes it suitable as guest quarters or a staff suite.

Upstairs, two two-room guest suites share a Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom, a third guest bedroom is en suite and the master suite offers a sitting area with fireplace, generous closets, two dressing areas with vintage fittings and a white ceramic tiled bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower.

A shady, arched loggia outside the living room and library opens to a sunny courtyard and the not especially big backyard, brick paved and bordered by a towering, well-clipped hedge that provides privacy from the neighboring homes, incorporates a lounging terrace under a removable sun shade, a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue area with al fresco dining terrace.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty