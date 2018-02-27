Lindsey Vonn’s Home Sale Price in West Hollywood Goes Just a Bit Downhill (EXCLUSIVE)

While she was tearing down the icy slopes of Pyeongchang, four-time Olympian Lindsey Vonn sold a cutting edge architectural 6,000 miles away, in the heart of West Hollywood, Calif., for $3.65 million. The sale price is a good chunk below the almost $3.8 million asking price and just a smidgen more than the $3.55 million the downhill dynamo paid for the then-brand new residence not quite two years ago. Described in marketing materials as a “state-of-the-art oasis” with a comprehensive home automation system, the crisply tailored, wood-accented glass-and-concrete residence has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

A two-story, glass-walled entrance gallery with deluxe, seven-inch-wide white oak floorboards and a glass-railed open-tread floating staircase gives way to an airy, open-plan living/dining area with fireplace, showy glass-fronted walk-in wine closet and floor-to-ceiling glass panels that disappear into the walls. Open to both the living and dining areas, the sleekly appointed kitchen is fitted with imported Italian cabinetry, top-end appliances and a doublewide center island with integrated snack bar.

A downstairs office/den has built-in cabinetry and an en suite bathroom. Two en suite bedrooms on the upper level, one with direct access to a 400-square-foot sunset view terrace, are joined by a master suite replete with fireplace, private terrace, custom-fitted walk-in closet and bathroom with oversized, two-person shower space. The walled and slightly small but smartly arranged backyard offers a snazzy zero-edge swimming pool and spa set into pale-wood decking plus a dining terrace and an outdoor shower.

The 2010 gold medalist, who announced that her bronze-medal finish in South Korea will likely be her last Olympic race, maintains a five-bedroom home in Vail, Colo. And last year she paid “Arrow” writer-producer Marc Guggenheim $2.6 million for a two-story contemporary in Sherman Oaks, Calif., with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,000 square feet.

