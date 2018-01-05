‘Lucifer’ Actress Lauren German Chops Price on Valley Village Ranch House

After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with a small role in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and who more recently appeared on the TV series “Chicago Fire” and “Hawaii Five-0,” purchased the property in July 2015 for $1.512 million. Shortly thereafter the house popped up as a rental at a rate of $8,900 per month and it first came up for sale in late October 2017 with a $1.749 million price tag.

Towering specimen trees shade the tidy front yard and pleasantly unassuming single-story residence that sits on almost one-quarter of an acre with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,445-square feet. With medium brown hardwood floors that run throughout the house, the living room features a reclaimed brick-accented fireplace while the dining room, with glass sliders to the backyard, sits between a family room with fireplace and a renovated kitchen with slab marble counter tops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and an array of designer stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms have plantation-style shutters over the windows and the master bedroom, which opens to the backyard through French doors, benefits from a roomy en suite bathroom finished with marble floor tiles, a marble-topped two-sink vanity, a two-person soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

Open and trellis-shaded reclaimed red brick terraces at the rear of the residence include a built-in barbecue area and give way to a flat, grassy and hedge-privatized yard with lagoon-style swimming pool and spa and a long, gated driveway runs along the side the house to a detached two-car garage with a bonus room attached to the backside.

Listing photos: Pacific Union International