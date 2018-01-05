‘Lucifer’ Actress Lauren German Chops Price on Valley Village Ranch House

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
LaurenGerman_VV2
LaurenGerman_VV3
LaurenGerman_VV4
LaurenGerman_VV5
View Gallery 14 Images
Location:
Valley Village, Calif.
Price:
$1.699 million
Size:
2,445 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with a small role in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and who more recently appeared on the TV series “Chicago Fire” and “Hawaii Five-0,” purchased the property in July 2015 for $1.512 million. Shortly thereafter the house popped up as a rental at a rate of $8,900 per month and it first came up for sale in late October 2017 with a $1.749 million price tag.

Towering specimen trees shade the tidy front yard and pleasantly unassuming single-story residence that sits on almost one-quarter of an acre with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,445-square feet. With medium brown hardwood floors that run throughout the house, the living room features a reclaimed brick-accented fireplace while the dining room, with glass sliders to the backyard, sits between a family room with fireplace and a renovated kitchen with slab marble counter tops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and an array of designer stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms have plantation-style shutters over the windows and the master bedroom, which opens to the backyard through French doors, benefits from a roomy en suite bathroom finished with marble floor tiles, a marble-topped two-sink vanity, a two-person soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

Open and trellis-shaded reclaimed red brick terraces at the rear of the residence include a built-in barbecue area and give way to a flat, grassy and hedge-privatized yard with lagoon-style swimming pool and spa and a long, gated driveway runs along the side the house to a detached two-car garage with a bonus room attached to the backside.

Listing photos: Pacific Union International

More Dirt

  • Lauren German House

    ‘Lucifer’ Actress Lauren German Chops Price on Valley Village Ranch House

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

  • Chris Hardwick

    Chris Hardwick Picks Up Multi-Acre Compound in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

  • James Woods

    James Woods Lists Mid-Century Modern in Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

  • Josh Charles

    ‘The Good Wife’ Star Josh Charles Picks Up Posh Manhattan Pad

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

  • Demi Moore San Remo Apartment Central

    Celebrity Home Sales Prices Soared Sky-High in 2017

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

  • Sandra Bullock Leases Out West Hollywood

    Sandra Bullock Sets One of Her Two Sierra Towers Condos Out for Rent (EXCLUSIVE)

    After two months on the open market, “Lucifer” actress Lauren German chopped the asking price of an updated, 1930s ranch-style residence in the leafy, unsung Valley Village area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley for a second time, from $1.729 million to $1,699,500. The Orange County native, whose proverbial showbiz break came in 2003 with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad