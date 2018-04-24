You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Producer Lati Grobman Buys Brand-New Home in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Lati Grobman Brentwood Home
LatiGrobman_BW2
LatiGrobman_BW3
LatiGrobman_BW4
LatiGrobman_BW5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.8 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and stone-accented residence sits on more than one-third of an acre with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in about 6,500 square feet.

A slender, double-height center-hall entry is flanked by formal living and dining rooms, the former with an unexpectedly minimalist, smooth-concrete fireplace and the latter with a walk-in wine cellar. Ashy-brown hardwoods flow from public entertaining spaces to spacious family quarters that run along the rear and include a family room with wet bar, stone-faced fireplace and wide bank of glass panels that slip into the walls to merge the space with the backyard.

An office and an en suite bedroom are tucked discreetly behind the kitchen. There are three more family bedrooms on the upper floor along with a second family room and a master suite replete with wood-faced fireplace, fitted walk-in closet and bathroom with twin vanities, two-person soaking tub and steam shower. Nestled into a thickly treed slope, the grassy backyard includes a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

  Lati Grobman Brentwood Home

    Producer Lati Grobman Buys Brand-New Home in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a "contemporary farmhouse," the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Morena Baccarin Silverlake Home

    Morena Baccarin Sells Home Above Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Riley Keough Silverlake Cottage

    Riley Keough Picks Up Tudor Cottage in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Matthew Fox House

    Matthew Fox Lists Crisp Contemporary on Ten Rugged Acres in Bend, Oregon

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Lance Armstrong House

    Lance Armstrong Settles Lawsuit With USPS, Seeks Sale of Austin Mansion

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Jesse Tyler Ferguson Apartment

    'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lists Manhattan Pied-a-Terre

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

  Ellen Pompeo House

    Ellen Pompeo Lists Restored Spanish Villa in Historic Whitley Heights (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran action and horror film producer Lati Grobman, also a two-time Emmy-nominated documentary producer, has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.8 million purchase of a brand-new, spec-built residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Designed by L.A.-based architect Ken Ungar and described in marketing materials as a “contemporary farmhouse,” the board-and-batten-clad and […]

