‘Sex and the City’ Star Kristin Davis Buys in the Hills of Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis, more recently a co-star on the short-lived single-camera comedy “Bad Teacher,” has significantly upgraded her residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the not quite $5.3 million purchase of a 1980s postmodern-meets-Mediterranean villa tucked up into the prosperous mountains above the Getty Center in Brentwood, Calif. Hidden behind a high wall and secured behind imposing wrought iron gates that swing open to a long driveway, the two-story residence contains four and potentially five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet.

A grand, double-height foyer steps down to a ballroom-size living room that features Saltillo-tile flooring and is wrapped on three sides with transom-topped floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Also featured: a wet bar and an austere, carved-stone fireplace. There’s a separate dining room and a den/library with fireplace. A commodious kitchen sits under a high, barrel-vaulted ceiling with a doublewide center island and glossy black countertops on honey-toned cabinetry set off against premium-grade stainless steel appliances.

A lush, slender strip of lawn at the front of the house is shaded by old-growth pine trees. A loggia along the back of the house overlooks a swimming pool and spa set into a sun-baked Saltillo-tiled terrace with panoramic canyon views.

Davis has long owned a modest residence in Brentwood that she scooped up for just under $700,000 in 1998 after her mid-’90s stint on the primetime melodrama “Melrose Place.”

listing photos: The Agency