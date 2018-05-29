‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Kevin McKidd Buys Sherman Oaks Home (EXCLUSIVE)

According to a couple of well-connected snitches, including always spot-on Yolanda Yakketyyak, Scottish actor Kevin McKidd, whose proverbial showbiz break came in the 1996 cult favorite film “Trainspotting” and is nowadays widely known for his long-running role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has splashed out a tetch more than $2.9 million for a family-sized residence on a pretty, tree-lined street in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
The gray-shingled and board-and-batten-accented two-story home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms with 10-foot ceilings, ashy brown white-oak floorboards and a camera-equipped security system in a bit more than 4,800 square feet. A center-hall entry and stair gallery is classically flanked by a formal living room with marble fireplace and a formal dining room with gilt-trimmed coffered ceiling. A small office/library has built-in bookshelves and another marble fireplace.
The marble-countered eat-in kitchen is open to a family room with a third fireplace plus an integrated surround-sound system and French doors to the yard. Upstairs bedrooms include a master suite with fireplace, private balcony, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with claw-footed tub and marble-lined steam shower. A curtained loggia outside the family room overlooks a verdantly landscaped backyard completely encircled by towering hedgerows. A white picket fence divides the yard in half — on one side a thick carpet of lawn and on the other a swimming pool and spa.
Divorced in late 2016 and remarried earlier this year to currently pregnant private chef Arielle Goldrath, McKidd previously owned an ocean-front contemporary in Malibu and a ranch house in the Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., the latter of which had been the property of Shaun Cassidy. Both homes were deeded over to his ex-wife in 2017. Kidd retained ownership of two homes on a famously celeb-lined street in the Hollywood Hills — the smaller of the two came up for rent recently at $7,500 per month — and in early 2017 he paid $2.55 million for a secluded spread tucked up into the mountains above Malibu.