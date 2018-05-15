Kathrine Herzer Picks Sunset Strip Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathrine Herzer Sunset Strip Condo
KathrineHerzer_SS2
KathrineHerzer_SS3
KathrineHerzer_SS4
KathrineHerzer_SS5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$850,000
Size:
997 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

An all but unimpeachable snitch swears that “Madam Secretary” actress Kathrine Herzer, daughter of Manuela Herzer, the unceremoniously ousted and aggrieved former live-in companion of ailing media tycoon Sumner Redstone, has quietly forked over $850,000 for a stylishly updated one-bedroom and one-bathroom condominium in a walled, gated and Hollywood-pedigreed 1930s courtyard complex just above the bustling heart of L.A.’s perennially chic Sunset Strip.

The second-floor unit, which transferred with a deeded covered parking space, spans almost 1,000 square feet, with classic ceiling moldings and original hardwood floorboards stained in a dark, decoratively dernier cri, matte-finish ashy brown. A proper if pint-size entrance gallery opens to an amply proportioned living room with a cinematic floor-to-ceiling bay window that looks out to a verdant wall of foliage. Casement windows in the cozily petite separate dining room frame another verdant vista, and the smartly arranged compact kitchen, with just average-quality appliances, is updated with gleaming white solid-surface countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets. The freshly wall-to-wall-carpeted bedroom has a fitted walk-in closet, and the marble-floored bathroom eschews a bathtub for an oversize shower lined in marble behind a frameless glass enclosure.

The discreet but prestigious complex, built by MGM Studios and once home to Golden Age icons Marlene Dietrich, Katharine Hepburn and Olivia de Havilland, has four laundry rooms and an elegant red brick courtyard shaded by trees and enhanced by koi ponds and a fountain.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty

