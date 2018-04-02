Kathie Lee Gifford Gives It Another Go in Key Largo

Having failed to land a buyer last summer when it popped up for sale at $10.5 million, television host Kathie Lee Gifford has decided to give it another go and re-listed her longtime South Florida mansion overlooking Card Sound in Key Largo, Fla., at the exact same price. The former “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” co-host, since 2008 a Daytime Emmy winning co-host with Hoda Kotb of the “Kathie Lee and Hoda Show,” the fourth hour of the “Today” show, and her late husband, former NFL player and sportscaster Frank Gifford, who passed in 2015 at 84, purchased the then brand new mansion in early 1998 for $3.9 million as was first reported in the Miami Herald. The vaguely Mediterranean, red tile roofed mansion, about a 1.5 hour drive south of the Miami International Airport and quixotically described in marketing materials as “Classically designed with subtle, French inspired heritage,” sits near the water’s edge on a .44-acre parcel inside the guarded gates of the tony Ocean Reef Club with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 11,419 square feet of air-conditioned space spread over three, elevator serviced floors.

Wrought iron accented glass doors set into a massive glass arch open to a voluminous atrium entry where rock, foliage and statuary festooned water features backed by reclaimed brick walls flank a travertine tiled wrought iron railed staircase that leads up to a cavernous great room with a double-height coffered ceiling, a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and a room-wide wall of glass panels that slide open to the swimming pool. There are also formal and informal dining rooms, a family room and a well equipped if luxuriously ordinary center island kitchen with snow-white solid surface countertops and dark, reddish-brown raised panel cabinets. Bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house and include a main floor master suite with a wacky palm tree mural on the tray ceiling plus glass sliders to the pool and a junior master suite with private, sunset-view terrace. The lower level measures about 4,000-square-feet, per listing details, and includes a fitness room with a through the tropical foliage view of the water as well as a bunk room lined with at least three sets of children’s bunk beds.

Designed for relaxed, outdoor living and entertaining, a massive, travertine tiled terraced enclosed by an unsightly but, for the region, eminently practical screening structure to keep the bugs out includes a hand-tiled swimming pool and spa, a marbled fire pit, a waterside dining pavilion with outdoor kitchen and a small dock for jet skis and a much larger one for boats and other large watercraft.

Gifford has made her primary residence for the last twenty-plus years in a 13,000-plus-square-foot 1930s Gatsby-worthy mansion on nearly three acres of water front property in swanky Greenwich, Conn., she and he late husband picked up in 1994 for $7.8 million. According to tax records the hulking, U-shaped mansion, approached down a long drive lined with carefully clipped hedges, contains nine bedrooms and ten full and three half bathrooms and the gated estate includes a kidney-shaped swimming pool with pool house, a tennis court, a vast entertainment terrace that gives way to a great sweep of lawn and a variety of picturesque, stone-paved waterside terraces for al fresco lounging and dining with sparkling views over the Long Island Sound

Listing photos: Watson Luxury Properties