Julie Andrews Former London Home on Market

A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during the early years of her marriage to late husband and director Blake Edwards. The glamorously refurbished townhouse-style residence has also been occupied at various times by Mick Jagger, Nigella Lawson and Margaret Thatcher. The house is being sold by Saigol DDC, an investment concern and property developer focused on ultra-high-end properties in Central London.

Serviced by a mirror-lined seven-person elevator, the six-story townhouse-style mansion measures in at a sliver over 7,000 square feet with five en suite bedrooms on the uppermost floors plus a staff suite in the basement. A total of seven full and three half bathrooms are decadently appointed and described in marketing materials as “Tom Ford inspired.”

The parlor floor living room stretches to almost 40-feet long with French door access to two of the mansion’s five balconies, terraces and patios. The formal dining room, which comfortably seats a dozen or more, is joined on the ground floor by a rigorously tailored minimalist kitchen and adjoining breakfast area bathed in natural light through a huge skylight. Other notable creature comforts include radiant-heated flooring, a two-car garage with mews access, a media lounge and a study/office. A basement level health facility is outfitted with a gym/yoga studio and a spa with whirlpool tub, dry sauna and steam room.

listing photos: Rokstone