Julie Andrews Former London Home on Market

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
FormerJulieAndrews_LON3
FormerJulieAndrews_LON4
FormerJulieAndrews_LON5
View Gallery 26 Images
Location:
London, U.K.
Price:
(approx.) $33 million
Size:
(approx.) 7,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms plus staff suite

A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during the early years of her marriage to late husband and director Blake Edwards. The glamorously refurbished townhouse-style residence has also been occupied at various times by Mick Jagger, Nigella Lawson and Margaret Thatcher. The house is being sold by Saigol DDC, an investment concern and property developer focused on ultra-high-end properties in Central London.

Serviced by a mirror-lined seven-person elevator, the six-story townhouse-style mansion measures in at a sliver over 7,000 square feet with five en suite bedrooms on the uppermost floors plus a staff suite in the basement. A total of seven full and three half bathrooms are decadently appointed and described in marketing materials as “Tom Ford inspired.”

The parlor floor living room stretches to almost 40-feet long with French door access to two of the mansion’s five balconies, terraces and patios. The formal dining room, which comfortably seats a dozen or more, is joined on the ground floor by a rigorously tailored minimalist kitchen and adjoining breakfast area bathed in natural light through a huge skylight. Other notable creature comforts include radiant-heated flooring, a two-car garage with mews access, a media lounge and a study/office. A basement level health facility is outfitted with a gym/yoga studio and a spa with whirlpool tub, dry sauna and steam room.

listing photos: Rokstone

More Dirt

  • Brian Robbins House

    The Awesomeness of Brian Robbins’ Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

  • Julie Andrews London House

    Julie Andrews Former London Home on Market

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

  • Craig Gillespie House

    Craig Gillespie Skates Away From Brentwood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

  • Writer/producer Dave Goetsch Lists in L.A.'s

    Sitcom Writer/Producer Dave Goetsch Lists Spanish in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

  • Taylor Swift Sells Beverly Hills Starter

    Taylor Swift Sells Off-Market in Beverly Hills

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

  • Christopher Landon Lists in Outpost Estates

    Christopher Landon Lists Hollywood Hills Hacienda (EXCLUSIVE)

    A lavishly rehabbed residence in London’s almost ludicrously posh Belgravia area, once owned by Dame Julie Andrews, has come for sale at a tetch under $33 million. According to press accounts out of the U.K., the Oscar-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winner occupied the property in the exclusive Chester Square nabe in the 1970s during […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad